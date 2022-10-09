Clinical Psychologist Claims Babies Know Their Gender Identity at the Fetal Stage

A Harvard Associated Children’s Hospital has been promoting transgender services for children. In one of those videos, a psychologist, Dr. Kerry McGregor, suggested that very young children can comprehend their gender identity “seemingly from the womb.” This clinic takes on patients as young as two years old.

Twitter user Billboard Chris, who unmasked the gender ideology, tweeted about the Children’s Hospital GeMS videos.

Dr. Kerry McGregor explains further in a clip posted to the hospital’s official YouTube page in August. She says:

‘So most of the patients we have in the clinic actually know their gender, usually around the age of puberty. But a good portion of children do know as early as — seemingly — from the womb. And they will usually express their gender identity as very young children, some as soon as they can talk… kids know very, very early.’

This has caused outrage despite the hospital not being the only one providing gender transition services to minors. However, conservative groups have targeted them on social media since they advertised their services on their youtube channel. After numerous death threats, the clinic has deleted all its promotional videos from social media.

Advocates for these services are concerned about the lack of access to information for transgender adolescents now that almost all clinics that provide services for kids have removed information about the physicians and any available services.

Dr. Jay Richards, from Heritage Foundation, told the reporters:

‘The claim that children “know their gender identity … seemingly from the womb” is a claim with no basis in science or data… It’s simply a concept imposed on the actions of kids by gender ideologues.’

Meanwhile, the hospital disputed the allegations as transphobic misinformation.

‘Age 18 is used to reflect the standard age of majority for medical decision-making. Boston Children’s does not — and will not — perform a hysterectomy as part of gender-affirming care on a patient under the age of 18.’

Furthermore, another gender-affirming hospital for minors has today paused all transgender operations after a video surfaced of a hospital staff bragging about how surgeries are ‘huge money makers.’ An investigation found that this hospital has chemically castrated minors for financial gain.

Although gender-affirming surgeries are often long-term, some hospitals value money over their patient’s well-being. Such hospitals have no problem performing life-altering procedures on underage patients who have not fully matured and cannot comprehend the ramifications of such permanent decisions. However, if parents cannot protect their children, laws should be enacted to protect children from greedy corporations and irresponsible parents.