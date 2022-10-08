White Students Banned to Attend Black History Month's Events at a British University

Jax Hudur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XUq9_0iRjhG5U00
Photo by Yan Krukov

White students have been banned from attending Black History month events at Westminster University. The Student Union at the university appears to have reserved some events for only black students. This has caused an uproar as it is clear racial segregation. In an email sent by the union, they claim that some of the events would be ‘reserved for black students to encourage a safe space for discussions and honest conversations.’

Dr. Neil Thin, a social anthropology lecturer at Edinburgh University, opposed the move and accused the London university of emulating racial segregation ‘previously seen in South African and USA education systems.

Dr. Thin continued, ‘It is bitterly ironic to see the rhetoric of ‘safe spaces’ abused to justify racial segregation. Nothing is more likely to make social spaces unsafe than this kind of wilful sowing of interethnic suspicion and division.’

Conservative MP Sir John Haynes has called for an investigation to determine the legality of this segregation and any other potential discrimination. He also voiced concerns over the ‘sinister’ nature that ‘such ideas can be propagated in a free and open society.

Nevertheless, the university spokesperson said:

One of the university’s key Black Lives Matter commitments was to eliminate all gaps associated with success measures for all BME students. Black History Year Create, an intensive career-defining programme aimed at addressing disparities among black students, does exactly that. Equality of opportunity does not always mean giving everyone access to the same thing; it means creating a level playing field by offering some programmes to those who are underrepresented or those who have had less access to opportunity.’

Although it took years of activism to end segregation, it’s disappointing that a higher learning institution would allow the racial profiling of students on its premises. However, as can be imagined, the move has caused epic furor and confusion on most social media platforms.

Here is a noteworthy tweet concerning the issue:

Here is another tweet that supports the decision to ban a whole group of people:

It would make sense if the student union encouraged all students, regardless of race to understand and appreciate the ideas behind black history month and why it’s necessary. So few people are aware of the complexities, struggles, and achievements of black and other ethnic groups today. However, you can’t fight ignorance and racism by fostering more ignorance and racism.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 673

Published by

I write about history, politics, and true crime. Not to mention anything else that takes my fancy or is newsworthy.

N/A
36011 followers

More from Jax Hudur

Scientists Claim the Creation of the Moon only Took a Few Hours

One of the questions humanity has been wrestling with ever since we looked up to the stars has now been answered thanks to human curiosity and cutting edge modern technology. In their research, NASA Scientists and researchers from Durham University’s Institute for Computational Cosmology concluded that the moon was likely formed immediately after a cataclysmic impact tore off parts of our planet and hurled it to space. The scientists used the most detailed supercomputer simulations to determine the moon’s origins and formation.

Read full story
33 comments

Clinical Psychologist Claims Babies Know Their Gender Identity at the Fetal Stage

A Harvard Associated Children’s Hospital has been promoting transgender services for children. In one of those videos, a psychologist, Dr. Kerry McGregor, suggested that very young children can comprehend their gender identity “seemingly from the womb.” This clinic takes on patients as young as two years old.

Read full story
278 comments

Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia

According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.

Read full story
1549 comments

The Woman with the Longest Nails in the World Struggles with Everyday Tasks

Diana Armstrong makes history with her record breaking long nailsYoutube. Although you find terrific and often mind-blowing feats achieved by people who have entered the Guinness world of records for various achievements, some of the accomplishments leave you with more questions than answers.

Read full story
1077 comments

Married Woman Claims Extramarital Affairs Strengthen Her Marriage

While most people around the world would today shudder at the thought of extramarital affairs, 28-year-old Alexis Watts and her 35-year-old have a special arrangement. Alexis dates other men and is involved in multiple relationships, which she says is the secret ingredient to her successful marriage to Christopher.

Read full story
188 comments

The Modern Prophet Who Tried to Recreate the Biblical Story of Daniel

Biblical Daniel with the lionsAfter Briton Rivière/Public Domain. A fun-filled typical day was turned into a day of panic and terror after a self-acclaimed prophet named Daniel Abodunrin was killed by lions as he tried to recreate the biblical story of Daniel and the lions.

Read full story
266 comments

Archaeologists Confirm the Authenticity of the Story of Jonah and The Whale

After archaeologists in the holy land made discoveries of reliefs and motifs on catacombs and tombs of early Jewish Christians that depicted Jonah’s deliverance from the whale, they were able to account for the historicity of Jonah’s account precisely as the bible mentioned.

Read full story
988 comments

She Used Psychics to Con Her Widowed 82-Year-Old Mother Out of Her Wealth

If anyone were to ask what the most painful thing to happen to a parent is, without a doubt, the answer would be the loss of a child. However, when a Brazillian 82-year-old Genevieve Boghici, a wealthy widow, was approached by a psychic who told her that her daughter faced imminent death, the poor woman was trapped in a cycle of deceit that cost her $142 million.

Read full story
5 comments

The World’s First Flying Bike Makes Its Debut in America

The ingenuity of man that inspires Hollywood movies and science fiction books is no longer the stuff that is confined to man’s imagination. The world’s first flying bike has made its debut at the North American Auto show. The flying bike can travel at speeds of 62 miles per hour and can also stay in the air for about 40 minutes.

Read full story
53 comments

The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant

Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.

Read full story
81 comments

Opinion: Religious Intolerance in America is on the Rise as an Atheist Man is Fired for Refusing to Pray

While it’s unimaginable to be fired for refusing to attend prayers, one atheist construction manager was fired for refusing to participate in mandatory Christian prayer sessions that the company insisted all their employees attend. These mandatory prayer sessions were held daily, and the company asked the atheist man to lead the prayers; they expected all the employees to attend and pray, irrespective of their beliefs. However, when the employee told his boss that he didn’t believe in God and refused to participate, he was dismissed and fired.

Read full story
1949 comments

Western Grandmothers Looking for Love are no Longer Welcome in The Gambia

For years, western women looking for love have been flocking to The Gambia, a small West African country that is poor and whose main economy is dependent on agriculture and tourism. However, The Gambia has warned mature western women who want to form relationships or settle down with young Gambian men. Over the years, these older women and the unemployed destitute youth of The Gambia had a symbiotic relationship that involved money for the opportunity of a relationship. The women sponsored the young men and brought them back to their home countries when they legally got married or sent them money. The Government of The Gambia is now putting a stop to these symbiotic relationships to bolster the country’s image. Instead, The Gambia said they are after quality tourists, not desperate older people who want to exploit their young people. Abubakarr Camara, the director of The Gambia Tourism Board, didn’t mince his words when he told reporters,

Read full story
598 comments

The Paralyzed Man Who Lived in a Mechanical Ventilator for 70 Years

Paul Alexander in his Iron lungAllison Smith/The Guardian. For the last 70 years, Paul Richard Alexander has lived inside a mechanical ventilator known as an iron lung that helps him breathe. He is one of the children who contracted polio during the major US polio outbreak of the late 1950s. As a result of the infectious disease, Paul was paralyzed for life and could only move his head, neck, and mouth.

Read full story
237 comments

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.

Read full story
1020 comments

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.

Read full story
1447 comments

The Man Who Lived in Solitary for over 25 Years after His Tribe Became Extinct

The man built dozens of straw and thatch huts over the years, including this oneJ Pessoa/Survival International. For over 25 years, deep in the Amazonian jungle’s Tanaru territory in Western Brazil, a man whom anthropologists have dubbed the “man of the hole” led a lonely life. The man belonged to a Brazilian native Indian tribe that had never made contact with the outside world but was nevertheless subjected to the cruelty of our modern world.

Read full story
92 comments

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.

Read full story
451 comments

The World’s Oldest New Mom Gave Birth at the Age of 74

Yerramatti Mangayamma and her twin daughtersCover Asia Press / Narasimhan Venu. While many married couples around the world have failed to get pregnant after exhausting every resource available to them, one Indian couple has done the impossible. As a result, 74-year-old Yerramatti Mangayamma (some news media reported she was 73) and her 82-year-old husband Sitarama Rajarao have not only been able to get pregnant, but the couple gave birth to twin girls. The baby girls are the couple’s only children.

Read full story
198 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Man Who Spent $250K on 18 Cosmetic Surgeries to Look Like Madonna

Adam Guerra transformationScreen capture from YouTube. While it’s quite normal for fans to have pictures or memorabilia of their celebrity idols, 37-year-old Italian American Adam Guerra from Los Angeles has, in the course of 14 years, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on 18 cosmetic surgeries to look like Madonna.

Read full story
67 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy