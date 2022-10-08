White Students Banned to Attend Black History Month's Events at a British University

White students have been banned from attending Black History month events at Westminster University. The Student Union at the university appears to have reserved some events for only black students. This has caused an uproar as it is clear racial segregation. In an email sent by the union, they claim that some of the events would be ‘reserved for black students to encourage a safe space for discussions and honest conversations.’

Dr. Neil Thin, a social anthropology lecturer at Edinburgh University, opposed the move and accused the London university of emulating racial segregation ‘previously seen in South African and USA education systems.

Dr. Thin continued, ‘It is bitterly ironic to see the rhetoric of ‘safe spaces’ abused to justify racial segregation. Nothing is more likely to make social spaces unsafe than this kind of wilful sowing of interethnic suspicion and division.’

Conservative MP Sir John Haynes has called for an investigation to determine the legality of this segregation and any other potential discrimination. He also voiced concerns over the ‘sinister’ nature that ‘such ideas can be propagated in a free and open society.

Nevertheless, the university spokesperson said:

‘One of the university’s key Black Lives Matter commitments was to eliminate all gaps associated with success measures for all BME students. Black History Year Create, an intensive career-defining programme aimed at addressing disparities among black students, does exactly that. Equality of opportunity does not always mean giving everyone access to the same thing; it means creating a level playing field by offering some programmes to those who are underrepresented or those who have had less access to opportunity.’

Although it took years of activism to end segregation, it’s disappointing that a higher learning institution would allow the racial profiling of students on its premises. However, as can be imagined, the move has caused epic furor and confusion on most social media platforms.

It would make sense if the student union encouraged all students, regardless of race to understand and appreciate the ideas behind black history month and why it’s necessary. So few people are aware of the complexities, struggles, and achievements of black and other ethnic groups today. However, you can’t fight ignorance and racism by fostering more ignorance and racism.