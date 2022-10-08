The Modern Prophet Who Tried to Recreate the Biblical Story of Daniel

Biblical Daniel with the lions After Briton Rivière/Public Domain

A fun-filled typical day was turned into a day of panic and terror after a self-acclaimed prophet named Daniel Abodunrin was killed by lions as he tried to recreate the biblical story of Daniel and the lions.

Daniel Aboudunrin was a Nigerian pastor who believed he was a prophet. As people came from all over the country to spend their day at the zoological garden of the university of Ibadan to see the wild animals, the self-acclaimed prophet was also on a mission to demonstrate or at least test the word of God.

On that fateful day, Daniel Aboudunrin, dressed in a red thobe and with the bible tucked under his armpit, confidently approached where the zoo animals were kept. But, as people and the zoo staff tried to dissuade him, Daniel Aboudunrin wouldn’t have it. People in the crowd believed that he was the actual Daniel and that the lions wouldn’t harm him.

Reciting verses from the bible and invoking God to allow him to perform wonders, Aboudunrin entered the cage. To people’s surprise, they were taken aback when the lions retreated backward. However, as he moved closer to the lions, the lions ferociously attacked him. To people’s dismay, as the lions pounced on Aboudunrin, he threw away the bible.

The name Daniel from its Hebrew origins means “God is my judge or strength.” According to the bible, Daniel was a noble Jewish youth from Jerusalem who was taken captive by Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon.

In his captivity, he served with loyalty, but when he was appointed to a high position by Darius, who overthrew Nebuchadnezzar and his son, jealous rivals plotted against Daniel. Because of their accusation, he was thrown into a den of lions. However, God saves Daniel and is eventually restored to his position after his accusers are destroyed.

Though Daniel Aboudunrin was neither saved nor chosen to perform miracles, his hubris ended in his robe and bible drenched in his blood. Nevertheless, as people rightly condemned him for his recklessness, other Christians supported the false prophet claiming that the lions were possessed by evil spirits.