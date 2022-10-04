Archaeologists Confirm the Authenticity of the Story of Jonah and The Whale

Jax Hudur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNXdf_0iLHvPqF00
Jonah and the WhalePieter Lastman - Public Domain

After archaeologists in the holy land made discoveries of reliefs and motifs on catacombs and tombs of early Jewish Christians that depicted Jonah’s deliverance from the whale, they were able to account for the historicity of Jonah’s account precisely as the bible mentioned.

However, when the researchers also found a first-century bone box in Jerusalem that had a sketch of the whale vomiting out Jonah, they found their archaeological proof that collaborated with the biblical story of Jonas.

According to the bible, Jonas, the son of Amittai, is a prophet who is a central figure in the book of Jonas, whose subsequent reluctance to his divine mission to the city of Nineveh resulted in a whale swallowing him up.

Although God forgave and rescued Jonah from the belly of the whale after repenting, sceptics through the ages have doubted the authenticity of Jonah’s story claiming that there were no whales on the Mediterranean when Jonah’s biblical incident occurred.

However, further evidence published in a study conducted by a team of researchers presented the first evidence that the Mediterranean was once home to whales. The painstaking research was achieved after the scientists analyzed rare whale bones from pre-roman and Roman sites in the strait of Gibraltar.

In their research, they identified two species of whales, the right whales (E. glacialis) and the grey whales (Eschrichtius robustus), further concluding that the Mediterranean was a calving ground for the ancestors of today’s whales. Besides the DNA evidence, the study further argued that the Mediterranean would have whales today if it weren’t for the Roman commercial whaling enterprise that drove them out of the region.

Like Judaism and Christianity, Islamic sources such as the Koran offer insights into how Jonas found himself in the belly of the whale. According to the Koran and Hadith, after the people refused to heed the words of the prophet, Jonas left them without permission from Allah (God). However, when the ship he was traveling in started taking in water as a result of a storm, the sailors drew lots as to who would be tossed into the sea to lighten the load.

Every time they drew lots, Jonas’s name came up, and finally, they threw him into the ocean resulting in the whale swallowing him up. After Jonas’s glorification of his Lord was heard by the Angels, they interceded on his behalf. After Jonas was forgiven by his Lord, his Lord pardoned him and sent him back to carry on with his divine mission fulfilling his duties successfully.

Though all Abrahamic religions and now Archaeological evidence confirms Jonas’s story, there is credible evidence of at least one other person surviving after being swallowed by a whale. James Barley, who, after a whaling expedition, found himself in the stomach of a whale after it swallowed him up. James was found days later inside the dead whale after a harpoon killed it, but he lived on for 18 years. However, the experience left him blind and his skin bleached. 

Nevertheless, even for the hardened sceptic, the fascinating story of Jonas teaches that there is always hope, even for one who finds himself in the stomach of a whale. Perhaps that is the message encoded in prophet Jonas’s story of the whale.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 982

Published by

I write about history, politics, and true crime. Not to mention anything else that takes my fancy or is newsworthy.

N/A
34447 followers

More from Jax Hudur

White Students Banned to Attend Black History Month's Events at a British University

White students have been banned from attending Black History month events at Westminster University. The Student Union at the university appears to have reserved some events for only black students. This has caused an uproar as it is clear racial segregation. In an email sent by the union, they claim that some of the events would be ‘reserved for black students to encourage a safe space for discussions and honest conversations.’

Read full story
198 comments

Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia

According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.

Read full story
797 comments

The Woman with the Longest Nails in the World Struggles with Everyday Tasks

Diana Armstrong makes history with her record breaking long nailsYoutube. Although you find terrific and often mind-blowing feats achieved by people who have entered the Guinness world of records for various achievements, some of the accomplishments leave you with more questions than answers.

Read full story
740 comments

Married Woman Claims Extramarital Affairs Strengthen Her Marriage

While most people around the world would today shudder at the thought of extramarital affairs, 28-year-old Alexis Watts and her 35-year-old have a special arrangement. Alexis dates other men and is involved in multiple relationships, which she says is the secret ingredient to her successful marriage to Christopher.

Read full story
149 comments

The Modern Prophet Who Tried to Recreate the Biblical Story of Daniel

Biblical Daniel with the lionsAfter Briton Rivière/Public Domain. A fun-filled typical day was turned into a day of panic and terror after a self-acclaimed prophet named Daniel Abodunrin was killed by lions as he tried to recreate the biblical story of Daniel and the lions.

Read full story
217 comments

She Used Psychics to Con Her Widowed 82-Year-Old Mother Out of Her Wealth

If anyone were to ask what the most painful thing to happen to a parent is, without a doubt, the answer would be the loss of a child. However, when a Brazillian 82-year-old Genevieve Boghici, a wealthy widow, was approached by a psychic who told her that her daughter faced imminent death, the poor woman was trapped in a cycle of deceit that cost her $142 million.

Read full story
5 comments

The World’s First Flying Bike Makes Its Debut in America

The ingenuity of man that inspires Hollywood movies and science fiction books is no longer the stuff that is confined to man’s imagination. The world’s first flying bike has made its debut at the North American Auto show. The flying bike can travel at speeds of 62 miles per hour and can also stay in the air for about 40 minutes.

Read full story
53 comments

The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant

Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.

Read full story
81 comments

Opinion: Religious Intolerance in America is on the Rise as an Atheist Man is Fired for Refusing to Pray

While it’s unimaginable to be fired for refusing to attend prayers, one atheist construction manager was fired for refusing to participate in mandatory Christian prayer sessions that the company insisted all their employees attend. These mandatory prayer sessions were held daily, and the company asked the atheist man to lead the prayers; they expected all the employees to attend and pray, irrespective of their beliefs. However, when the employee told his boss that he didn’t believe in God and refused to participate, he was dismissed and fired.

Read full story
1950 comments

Western Grandmothers Looking for Love are no Longer Welcome in The Gambia

For years, western women looking for love have been flocking to The Gambia, a small West African country that is poor and whose main economy is dependent on agriculture and tourism. However, The Gambia has warned mature western women who want to form relationships or settle down with young Gambian men. Over the years, these older women and the unemployed destitute youth of The Gambia had a symbiotic relationship that involved money for the opportunity of a relationship. The women sponsored the young men and brought them back to their home countries when they legally got married or sent them money. The Government of The Gambia is now putting a stop to these symbiotic relationships to bolster the country’s image. Instead, The Gambia said they are after quality tourists, not desperate older people who want to exploit their young people. Abubakarr Camara, the director of The Gambia Tourism Board, didn’t mince his words when he told reporters,

Read full story
598 comments

The Paralyzed Man Who Lived in a Mechanical Ventilator for 70 Years

Paul Alexander in his Iron lungAllison Smith/The Guardian. For the last 70 years, Paul Richard Alexander has lived inside a mechanical ventilator known as an iron lung that helps him breathe. He is one of the children who contracted polio during the major US polio outbreak of the late 1950s. As a result of the infectious disease, Paul was paralyzed for life and could only move his head, neck, and mouth.

Read full story
237 comments

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.

Read full story
1020 comments

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.

Read full story
1447 comments

The Man Who Lived in Solitary for over 25 Years after His Tribe Became Extinct

The man built dozens of straw and thatch huts over the years, including this oneJ Pessoa/Survival International. For over 25 years, deep in the Amazonian jungle’s Tanaru territory in Western Brazil, a man whom anthropologists have dubbed the “man of the hole” led a lonely life. The man belonged to a Brazilian native Indian tribe that had never made contact with the outside world but was nevertheless subjected to the cruelty of our modern world.

Read full story
92 comments

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.

Read full story
451 comments

The World’s Oldest New Mom Gave Birth at the Age of 74

Yerramatti Mangayamma and her twin daughtersCover Asia Press / Narasimhan Venu. While many married couples around the world have failed to get pregnant after exhausting every resource available to them, one Indian couple has done the impossible. As a result, 74-year-old Yerramatti Mangayamma (some news media reported she was 73) and her 82-year-old husband Sitarama Rajarao have not only been able to get pregnant, but the couple gave birth to twin girls. The baby girls are the couple’s only children.

Read full story
198 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Man Who Spent $250K on 18 Cosmetic Surgeries to Look Like Madonna

Adam Guerra transformationScreen capture from YouTube. While it’s quite normal for fans to have pictures or memorabilia of their celebrity idols, 37-year-old Italian American Adam Guerra from Los Angeles has, in the course of 14 years, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on 18 cosmetic surgeries to look like Madonna.

Read full story
67 comments

Oxford Educated Man Sued His Parents for Violating His Human Rights Because They Denied Him Money

For many parents around the world today, the thoughts that keep them up late at night are about their children’s future. However, for one British family, sending their child to Oxford University, one of the best universities in the world, and ensuring their child got one of the best lawyer training in the world wasn’t enough. Their son, Mr. Faiz Siddiqui, who is 42 years old, sued his retired wealthy parents and claimed he is entitled to maintenance for life from his parents since he is a vulnerable grown-up child with health issues.

Read full story
779 comments

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.

Read full story
2922 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy