The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.

However, Baba Vanga’s predictions do not stop there. Her spate of forecasts includes significant events that are primarily catastrophes that will take place right through the year 5079 but of concern are her predictions for the year 2022. As a result, two of her predictions for the year 2022 have become true.

Baba Vanga was born as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova on the 3rd of October 1911, but the locals called her Baba Vanga, which affectionately means Grandmother Vanga in the Bulgarian language. Though a famous mystic, Baba Vanga was also a herbalist who became blind early in her childhood.

She spent most of her life in the Bulgarian mountainous area of Kozhuh. She became famous in the then Warsaw Pact Eastern Europe in the late 1970s for her ability to predict the future. Baba Vanga claimed that she became a clairvoyant when she survived a tornado that lifted her into the air and threw her at a nearby field.

For 2022, Baba Vanga predicted parts of Asia and Australia would suffer severe flooding. She also predicted that large cities would suffer crippling water shortages and drought. In line with her predictions, Australia and parts of Asia such as Pakistan were hit with major flooding. At the same time, countries like the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Italy suffered drought and severe water shortages, which have never been seen since the 1950s.

Like Australia, Asia, and Europe, parts of the US are also experiencing drought and severe water shortages. For instance, the National Integrated Drought Information system, as recent as the 20th of August 2022, reported that 38.23% of the United States and 45% of the lower 48 states were in a drought. As a result, Americans in the affected states are facing water cuts.

Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2022

Although some of her predictions were reported to have contradicted each other, the KGB took her seriously enough that they worked with her assistants. However, Baba Vanga also claimed that a man called Vladimir would become lord of the world.

Whether she meant Vladimir Putin remains to be seen as he is now bogged down in Ukraine and losing. Nevertheless, Baba Vanga cannot be entirely discounted as reports suggest her predictions have an 85% success rate.

Major faiths like Christianity and Islam are against psychic powers, and those who claim the ability to foretell the future as God is the only one with such knowledge. For instance, God warns Christians in Mathew 24:24 to watch out, “For false Christ’s and false prophets will arise and perform great signs and wonders, so as to lead astray, if possible, even the elect.

Similarly, believing in fortune tellers, soothsayers and clairvoyants is forbidden in Islam. Allah (God) informs the Muslims in the Quran 31:34, “And no soul perceives what it will earn tomorrow, and no soul perceives in what land it will die. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted.” Meaning no one knows the future other than Allah (God).

Baba Vanga passed away on the 11th of August 1996 from breast cancer. In her lifetime, her fame enabled her to host people of all walks of life. Her home was open to dignitaries and commoners who yearned for the hope of glimpsing at their respective futures.

After her death, her house was turned into a museum per her request in the will she left behind. Currently, the Museum is open to the public and receives visitors. Though I do not believe in clairvoyants and mystics, I find it interesting that one blind woman allegedly managed to get right on many events.