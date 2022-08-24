The Strange Illness That is Affecting American Spies and Diplomats

National security matter Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Since 2016, American clandestine operatives and State department employees stationed in Havana, Cuba, have been affected by a strange illness that has now been infamously dubbed the Havana syndrome. Suddenly, CIA agents were falling ill, experiencing symptoms that ranged from headaches, tinnitus, hearing loss, memory loss, and balance. In severe cases, victims suffered long-term brain damage.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence as to the cause of the mystery disease, some reports suggest that the Pentagon does not believe the mystery illness is a naturally occurring illness but rather deliberate aggression designed to cripple American spy agents and diplomats. Nevertheless, in line with the Pentagon’s fears, a State Department commissioned study also implied that the likely source of the mysterious illness is a radiofrequency energy pulse directed to US targets.

While it’s not unique for world powers to undermine each other, camouflaging an attack on US agents as an illness is a step over the mark. However, the mystery attack or disease has left over 200 Americans affected and even forced some to retire early. Worse, the attacks are no longer happening to Americans stationed in Moscow or Beijing. Still, as recent as 2019, a white house staffer has also fallen ill, presenting the symptoms of Havana Syndrome.

Retired former spies are now coming out to speak of their affliction. Among those speaking out is former senior CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulus who suddenly fell ill with Havana Syndrome when he was stationed in Moscow in 2017. Speaking with reporters over his mystery illness, Marc said,

“I was woken up in the middle of the night with an incredible case of vertigo. My head was spinning, incredible nausea, I felt like I had to go to the bathroom and throw up. It was just a terrifying moment for me. I had tinnitus which was ringing in my ears, and the vertigo was really what was incredibly debilitating and I really wasn’t sure what was happening. I couldn’t stand up. I was falling over.”

As a result, Marc retired from the CIA four years later in 2019, and his Havana syndrome symptoms never went away. Regretting walking away from a career dedicated to service, Marc further stated,

“I had a lot more to offer. I was 50, but I had to retire because these goddamn headaches don’t go away.”

Havana syndrome

As of September 2021, the US Senate has unanimously voted for a bill that will provide financial support to US government employees who have fallen victim to the mysterious Havana syndrome. Although the attacks or the mystery illness is no longer affecting government employees only, the wives and children of US government employees stationed abroad are also affected. For example, in 2017, Mark Lenzi, a member of the diplomatic security services, reported that his wife and children fell ill with a mystery illness when he was stationed in Guangzhou, China.

Despite the claims of the Pentagon, the CIA, and the State Department, no one knows whether the mystery illness is a natural illness or direct aggression against America’s intelligence and diplomatic officials. Secretary Blinken confirmed as much when he echoed that very little is known about the mystery illness when he told reporters,

“To date, we don’t know exactly what’s happened and we don’t know exactly who is responsible.”

Although national security agencies will undoubtedly leave no stone unturned in figuring out the mystery illness, prematurely accusing rival agencies like the Russian FSB, who denied any responsibility is not the way forward in determining cause and responsibility.

However, as the mystery illness continues to ruin the lives and careers of US government employees, CIA director William Burns has warned the Russians that the attacks are beyond the normal actions of “professional intelligence service.” Though we don’t know how spooks talk to each other behind closed doors, the lack of evidence, the cause, and the nature of the mystery illness have American officials clutching at straws.