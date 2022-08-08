A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated

Jax Hudur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDIib_0h7b5Mfb00
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene

Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.

Mr. Miller, or Jesus Christ as he calls himself, is a trained former computer systems engineer who hails from a small rural town called Kingaroy and only realized his true identity after he divorced his first wife in 1997. According to reports from the media, Mr. Miller says he started having recurring memories of his early life in the first century when he was Jesus Christ.

Though psychologists believe that people suffering from delusions of grandeur often portray themselves as someone other than who they truly are, the strength of the delusion while it may contradict reality, will depend on how much the person believes their delusions. However, no evidence suggests Mr. Miller suffers from delusions of grandeur or any mental disorder, which might explain why he thinks he is Jesus Christ.

Moreover, Mr. Miller, or Jesus Christ as he believes himself to be, hosts a teaching seminar where he promises his congregation a spiritual movement of Divine Truth that guarantees a personal relationship with God. Mr. Miller explained why he believes he is Jesus Christ on his YouTube channel, no less. He said,

“I have a series of memories. It’s just a longer series of memories than the average person has that goes on for 2,000 years from the time shortly after my birth that I remember in the first century, right the way through until today — for me, the way I know I am Jesus is that I have a memory of that entire life.”

Interview with “Jesus Chris”t and “Mary Magdalene”

Similarly, Mr. Miller’s wife, who believes she is Mary Magdalene reincarnated explained that she too came back to earth from the spiritual world. She said,

“I had a life in the first century, and I was the wife of Jesus and I learned and taught the divine truth with him and after his passing and I passed into the spirit world and I had a life there,’ she said, adding that she came back to earth when she was born in 1978 in Australia.”

While the claims of Mr. Miller and his wife Mary are mind-blowing, hundreds of people regularly listen to his sermons, while many others contribute to his cause through donations. But unfortunately, his devotees are yet to see him walk on water, cure the sick, or turn water into wine. For his lack of miracles, Mr. Miller has a sound explanation. He says he doesn’t need to prove who he is to anyone.

Moreover, he denies that the Bible exaggerates the miracles he performed when he was the Jesus Christ of the first century. When further questioned, he doubled down and said,

“It presumes that in the first century that I did turn water into wine, which I did not. If I could do it, it would only prove that I can turn water into wine. I have no desire to prove that I am Jesus because I don’t believe that is the point — I know who I am, and the people who have come with know who I am, and other people will know who I am.”

Christianity and Islam, the two most widely practiced religions on earth, agree on the miracles of Jesus Christ. The Bible and the Koran document the various miracles Jesus Christ of Nazareth performed. Although Islam and Christianity differ on the crucifixion, both religions believe that Jesus Christ is alive and will eventually come down from the heavens where he currently resides.

Nonetheless, for the many who follow Mr. Miller, Jesus Christ is already here on earth preaching somewhere in Queensland, Australia. Mr. Miller didn’t explain why he chose Australia and not the Middle East, his first-century home. Still, I find Mr. Miller and his wife’s story as Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene quite baffling and brazen.

I write about history, politics, and true crime. Not to mention anything else that takes my fancy or is newsworthy.

