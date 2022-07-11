Linda Wolfe Is the Most Married Woman in History

Linda Wolfe holding pictures of her ex-husbands The sun

According to reports, Linda Lou Taylor Wolfe is the most married woman in history. Linda has tied the knot 23 times, and even though she was a grandmother, she hoped to get married for the 24th time. While stories like Linda’s are shocking, it only shows how some people will forever be on the lookout for love. Unfortunately for Linda, her first marriage was the only time she felt the sweet tranquillity of love in all her twenty-three marriages.

Linda Wolfe was born Linda Lou Taylor and hailed from Indiana. When she became the world’s most married woman in 2009, she said she was addicted to romance, and considering the many times she got married, perhaps she was truly addicted.

Still, she did make some questionable choices when it comes to the subject of marriage. For instance, her first marriage was to a man twice her age when in 1957, she married a man called George Scott. She was only 16 years old at the time. Linda never explained why the marriage broke down, but her subsequent marriages and choices were as baffling as the record she holds.

Of the 23 marriages, Linda said one of her husbands was an unlucky one-eyed convict. In contrast, two other husbands turned out to be homosexuals, whereas two other husbands were homeless men. Judging by the kind of men Linda was drawn to, it was evident that she didn’t discriminate as she even married a preacher. Linda also married men who were barmen, plumbers, and musicians. From her multiple marriages, she had seven children from seven different men.

Unfortunately for Linda, some of her husbands were violent men, and she suffered abuse at their hands. Even though one of her marriages only lasted for 36 hours because she thought “the love was not there,” she had a positive outlook on her life. Linda’s positivity was most transparent when she told the papers, “It’s been years since I walked down the aisle. I miss it.”

Sadly, however, Linda never got to walk the aisle for the 24th time as she passed away a few months after entering the Guinness world of records as the most married woman in the world.

Glynn Wolfe vs Linda Wolfe

When Linda passed away at 69, she carried the surname of the world’s most married man, Glyn Wolfe, who was married 29 times. The two tied the knot in a symbolic marriage as the affair was a publicity stunt.

Glynn Wolfe was a Baptist minister and resided in Blythe, California. Despite having 40 children from his multiple marriages, Wolfe’s body went unclaimed when he passed away at 88. More shockingly, none of the surviving 28 women he had married or his other 39 children attended Wolfe’s funeral service. In the end, only one of his children, a son, showed up at his father’s send-off.

Unlike Linda and Glynn Wolfe, some people spend their entire lives with just one spouse, and when death takes one partner, the other soon follows. According to science, this phenomena’s scientific name is broken heart syndrome.

Nonetheless, as two people who spent the entirety of their lives looking for love, In the end, they both died alone.