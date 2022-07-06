Israel's "Miss Holocaust Survivor" Beauty Pageant Contests

Selina Steinfield waves after winning the Miss Holocaust Survivor beauty pageant Nir Elias: AFP- Fair Use

In 2012, a collaboration between Israel’s Yad Ezer L’Haver which means helping hands in English, and the international Christian Embassy created a “miss holocaust survivor pageant” which the organizers hope will honor the Jewish women who have survived the holocaust. The annual event is held in Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city.

However, the beauty pageant for the holocaust survivors has drawn controversy as some took the event as both offensive and macabre. Their justification is simple; women who have suffered so much shouldn’t be judged solely on their appearance.

Colette Avital, the chairwoman of Israel’s Holocaust Survivors umbrella group, has in a criticism said,

“It sounds totally macabre to me. I am in favor of enriching lives, but a one-time pageant masquerading (survivors) with beautiful clothes is not what is going to make their lives more meaningful.”

Still, hundreds of Jewish women survivors from all over the world whose ages ranged from 74 to 97 applied. Only 14 applicants were chosen as finalists.

Contestants tell their story

In 2021, Selina Steinfeld, an 86-year-old great-grandmother, was crowned the winner of the “miss holocaust survivor” pageant. The event is attended by hundreds of people, including Israeli dignitaries, to celebrate and hear the stories of the incredible women who have survived the Nazi genocide.

86-year-old crowned ‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’

Even though the title goes to one contestant, every participant was a winner, as demonstrated by Kuka Palmon, a Romanian contestant. She said,

“After what I went through in the holocaust, I never dreamed that I could get to where I am, with a big family: two kids, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. And yet here I am, at this great age, 87. It’s a godly thing, it is indescribable.”

A history of pain

According to the holocaust statistics, it is believed that the Nazis killed as many as 2 million Jewish women. In Nazi concentration camps, Jewish women suffered an unspeakable amount of violence where they were abused, beaten, and subjected to Nazi human experimentation.

The crimes of the Nazi regime against Jewish women were unchecked. For instance, 50–80% of Hitler’s SS paramilitary organization and police units that served in Eastern Europe were guilty of assaults.

Despite the criticisms of some concerned voices, about 4000 people attended the 2021 event. However, the most critical interpretation of the whole affair of holding beauty pageant competitions for the holocaust survivors was presented by Dana Papo, the granddaughter of one of the contestants. She said,

“contestants deserve that everyone see how much beauty there is in these women who went through such horror. We will show them how much we love and appreciate them. Thanks to them, we have a future and we have a country.”

Hope and anger

The holocaust survivor beauty pageant provides a glimmer of hope for a generation that has lived through the very worst of human suffering. The Pageant’s creator says the mission is to give survivors “a piece of childhood that was stolen from them.”

VIDEO FOOTAGE OF COMFORT WOMEN BEING RESCUED

Similarly, as with the Nazis, the Japanese military has forced as many as 200,000 Asian women into slavery. The Japanese termed their poor victims as “comfort women.” However, the women who survived the Japanese military’s brutality lived with stigma. To this day, the few surviving victims are demanding compensation and an apology from the Japanese government.

Whether other nations will follow Israel’s approach of celebrating survivors of inhumanity remains to be seen, but for now, a precedent to celebrate survivors has been set.