NASA Investigates UFOs as the Government Reveals they are Real

Jax Hudur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WB2xV_0gAZgWvC00
Photo by Rogelio Gonzalez on Unsplash

On November 14th, 2004, while on routine combat training, a Navy pilot and his wingman were instructed by the carrier’s controller to cancel their training and investigate an unknown object that had been showing on their ship’s radar. The Navy pilots thought they were probably dealing with drug runners as the incident was happening off the Mexican coast, but unknown to them, what they were about to witness was unlike anything they had ever encountered.

When Navy Commander David Fravor and his wingman reached the coordinates they were ordered to investigate, they began looking around and saw something strange happening on the calm seawater. They saw a tic-tac-looking object the size of a Boeing 737 that was making irregular movements, defying the known laws of aerodynamics.

The unknown object would move back and forth, left and right on the ocean’s surface, creating Whitewater disturbance. At first, they thought a helicopter could create a rotor wash disturbance like the one they were witnessing, but the object had no rotors, and helicopters could not move erratically and with such speed. It was then that Commander Fravor decided to go down and take a closer look.

However, as soon as commander Fravor made a descent, the object started ascending. When the commander decided to shorten the distance between him and the object by taking an aggressive dive, within less than a second, the object flew across his plane’s nose and disappeared. Commander Fravor radioed his wingman, and he received confirmation that the object did indeed disappear.

Official government footage of an UFO

Though the Commander thought that was the end of the matter, he received a radio from the controller informing him that the object suddenly reappeared 60 miles away without being tracked by radar. The commander and his wingman safely landed, but when they told what they witnessed to another team that was about to fly on a mission, they were determined to find it. They caught up with the object, and the plane caught footage of the unknown object.

The Pentagon Investigations

On June 25th, 2021, United States national security officials presented a report to Congress about unidentified flying objects. The report, which was written by the office of the director of national intelligence, underscores that between 2004 and 2021, as many as 144 incidents occurred and were reported by sources from the US government. 80 of the 144 incidents involved observations with multiple government sensors meaning there was evidence such as the footage caught by Commander Fravor’s colleagues.

US government admits UFO sightings

The report further states that unknown aerial phenomena were responsible for the interruption of pre-planned training or military activities. It was unprecedented as the US government was finally acknowledging taking the UFO matter seriously despite the government not knowing what these unknown flying objects were or who had sent them.

The government does not know what threat these unknown objects pose. Moreover, the report frankly states that the government has little to no knowledge of the flying objects enough to form a clear trend or pattern analysis. The only thing the government knows is that there are unknown flying objects of unknown origins, and none is wiser about what they want or what the intention of these unidentified objects is.

NASA Investigates UFOs

On June 9th, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that the agency has commissioned to investigate unknown aerial phenomena, which means unknown flying objects, in the hopes that the agency can help direct the study of these unknown objects off the scientific fringes into the mainstream. That’s why NASA calls it “unidentified aerial phenomena” instead of just calling it what almost everyone calls them; unknown flying objects or UFOs.

The NASA study, which will begin this fall, comes with a $100,000 price tag and will take about nine months. Astrophysicist David Spergel who will lead NASA’s independent study speaking on the scope of the study, said,

“Given the paucity of observations, our first task is simply to gather the most robust set of data that we can. We will be identifying what data — from civilians, government, non-profits, companies — exists, what else we should try to collect, and how to best analyze it.”

More questions than answers

After hundreds of UFO sightings and multiple close encounters between UFOs and the military, it took over 50 years for the US Congress to finally hold its first-ever public hearing where intelligence chiefs briefed the legislative body about UFOs.

Colonel Andrea Themely breaks down UFO physics

Despite the lack of conclusive data about the unknown flying objects, pilots who have encountered them mention that UFOs come in different shapes. They come in stealthy gravity-defying acorn/pyramid and spherical shapes. They have no visible propulsion system that provides lift. Infrared sensors detect no visible exhaust plumes, and they fly at hyper speeds.

Though humanity has reached a relative level of technological advance, there is still much we don’t know about what is happening in our backyard. Nevertheless, as what was once fringe and conspiratorial is becoming mainstream, we have more questions than answers.

