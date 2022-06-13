Scientists Make Progress in Making Robots Look Like Humans

Robotic finger with living humanlike skin Shoji Takeuchi/University of Tokyo

In a scientific breakthrough, Japanese scientists have created a self-healing robotic finger wrapped in living human skin for robots. Scientists submerged a motor-powered mechanical finger into a mixture of collagen and dermal fibroblasts to create the humanlike finger. This produced a natural shrinking ability that conformed to the finger and gave the robotic finger a human skin-like texture.

Advances in science have seen the creation of sophisticated gadgets and machines but a robot that looks like a human covered in skin that can sweat and feel is no longer the stuff of science fiction novels. The lead researcher, Professor Shoji Takeuchi of the University of Tokyo, speaking on the robotic finger, said,

“We are surprised by how well the skin tissue conforms to the robot’s surface. But this work is just the first step toward creating robots covered with living skin.”

Robots have been replacing millions of people in the labor market, and as a result, most manufacturing jobs use robots for the various jobs that humans previously did. However, the researchers’ expectation is to bring humans and robots closer by designing biohybrid humanoids with both living and artificial materials.

Will Robots take our jobs?

The researchers say lifelike humanoids will create a positive interaction between humans and robots. In addition, they hope their breakthrough will help robots access a wide range of jobs in the labor market, especially in the service industry and nursing care.

Despite the incredible headway professor Takeuchi and his team made, it will probably take a while for them to perfect their discovery as the skin is much weaker than the natural human skin. The lack of a circulatory system is also not risk-free. The skin is likely to dry and die if it’s not kept moist.

Whether robots will be humanity’s greatest folly or a necessary part of our scientific growth as a species is a debate that has been making rounds in the scientific community. Yet, robots and artificial intelligence are already integral to our daily lives.

Sophia, the social robot

In 2016 Hanson robotics activated a humanoid social robot named Sophia. A year later, in 2017, Sophia became a Saudi Arabian citizen after the kingdom granted her citizenship. The robot, modeled after the ancient Egyptian queen Nefertiti also received a title as the United Nation’s first innovation champion.

Surprisingly, Sophia called for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia. Nonetheless, if Professor Takeuchi and his team succeed, we may have humanlike Sophias for colleagues or neighbors sooner than we think. To that end, professor Takeuchi states “living skin is the ultimate solution to give robots the look and touch of living creatures.”