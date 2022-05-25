Remembering Kurt Chew-Een Lee, an American War Hero and the First Asian-American Marine Officer

Jax Hudur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huL98_0foNGeD900
Major Kurt Lee during his interview at the Library of CongressWIKI

As soon as Mr. M. Young Lee, whose Chinese name meant “brilliant scholar,” immigrated to the US from Guangzhou, China, he traveled back to China to bring his wife, whom he had married in an arranged marriage, into the US. By 1926, the family had the first of their six children. The Leesfirstborn was none other than the American war hero Kurt Chew-Een Lee.

Kurt Chew-Een Lee, or Lee junior, was born in San Francisco but grew up in Sacramento, where he attended school. In World War II, when the Imperial Japanese Navy under the command of Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto attacked Pearl Harbor, Lee was a high school student attending the Junior Reserve Officers Training (Junior ROTC), where he earned the nickname Kurt.

However, as soon as he became 18 in 1944, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he was accepted despite being physically too small. Lee was 5 feet 6 inches and only weighed 130 pounds. The Marine Corp assigned Lee to learn the Japanese language. After graduation, the Marine Corp retained him as a Japanese Language instructor. This decision disappointed Lee as he wished to fight in the war. World War II ended with Lee attaining the Rank of Sergeant.

In the aftermath of World War II, Lee was enrolled in the Basic School. He graduated as a Second Lieutenant, becoming the first Asian-American officer in the history of the Marine Corp. After Lee’s graduation, he was tasked to interrogate the Japanese prisoners of war in Guam and China, where he put good use of his knowledge of the Japanese language. When the Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, first Lieutenant Lee commanded the 1st platoon of Baker Company; his unit received deployment orders to ship out to the war zone by September.

Major Kurt Chew — Een Lee

At last, Lee got the fight he wanted to serve his country and partly distinguished himself and therefore dispel the racist view spread by Hollywood movies that the Chinese were a meek, obsequious and subservient race. Reflecting on the Korean War, Lee said, “Certainly, I was never afraid. Perhaps the Chinese are all fatalists. I never expected to survive the war. So, I was adamant that my death be honorable, be spectacular.”

However, First Lieutenant Lee’s by-the-book attitude created resentment in the troops. For many, it was their first time to have any contact with a Chinese person, let alone be under the command of one. The US at war with Asians also didn’t help Lee as the Asians were the enemy. His strict and enthusiastic approach to training also didn’t endear Lee to his subordinates.

At home, the Lee family, like most military families, found it difficult to say goodbye to their firstborn. Lee recounting on deployment day, said, “There was an awkward moment when the clock on the wall said it was time to depart. My mother was courageous. She said nothing. My father had been reading the Chinese newspaper or pretending to. He was a tough guy, my father, and I admired his toughness. He rose from his chair and shook my hand abruptly. He tried to talk but couldn’t, and that’s when my mother broke down.”

The Battle of Inchon

Lee landed at Inchon with the 1st battalion of 7th Marines on September 1, 1950. Their mission was to attack North Korean positions to force them to retreat northwards. However, the North Koreans were receiving aid, including troops from the people’s republic of China. As a result, Lee’s unit came under attack by the Chinese in November at the Sudong gorge. As the attack took place at night, Lee had his troops concentrate on the enemy’s muzzle flashes. After that, he single-handily advanced to the enemy position and engaged them to draw their fire.

Major Lee recounting on the night of the Chinese attack

After Lee’s platoon inflicted casualties on the enemy, the enemy retreated to confuse them further. Lee would shout at the enemy in Mandarin to confuse them while he, at the same time, engaged them with grenades. Despite the self-sacrifice, Lee was wounded in the knee, and a few hours later, he was again shot in the right elbow. Nevertheless, Lee’s bravery in battle and saving his men earned him the Navy Cross, the second-highest honor awarded for valor in combat.

After spending several days in the hospital, Lee learned that he was about to be sent to Japan for recuperation; he and another marine decided to slip away with an army jeep and rejoin his unit. Unfortunately for the two, the jeep had run out of gas and had no choice but to walk 10 miles until they reached their unit.

The Battle of Chosin Reservoir

After a few days of intense fighting on December 2 at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, Lee’s unit received their marching orders. Their mission was to relieve the fox company, which was trapped on Fox Hill, part of the Toktong pass, and a strategic position that offered control of the Chosin Reservoir Road. However, heavy loads of supplies and armaments in the extreme cold temperatures meant the unit would march up and down hills with snow and limited visibility. This made making the relief effort even more burdensome.

Armed with only a compass to guide him, Lee had ordered his troops to form a single line but was immediately pinned down by the heavy fire. Nevertheless, the unit fought tooth and nail through to Rocky Hill. The fight was so intense that the Marines had to fight using “marching fire,” meaning the unit moved while shooting at the enemy to suppress them.

Lee called in mortar fire and air support on enemy positions and established communication with Fox Company on fox hill. Lee with Baker company kept pressing and engaging the enemy to force a path to fox company until finally achieving their objective. Unfortunately for Lee, a Chinese machine gunner gravely wounded him and effectively ended his Korean service. Nevertheless, Lee received the silver star for his actions during the relief effort.

Lee kept rising through the ranks serving in South Vietnam as a division combat intelligence officer. He organized a division-level translation team whose objective was to quickly process captured foreign language documents by the marines.

Civilian life

In 1968, Lee retired from military service at the rank of a major. Shortly afterward, his mother passed away. Three years after retirement, his brother Chew Mon Lee who had also served in the Korean War as an army officer committed suicide at the rank of a Colonel. Major Lee was married twice. Though he had a stepdaughter, he had no children of his own. After retiring from his civilian career, Lee lived in Arlington, Virginia.

Major Kurt Chew-Een Lee died at the age of 88 on March 3, 2014. He leaves behind an illustrious legacy where he continues to inspire generations of US Marines. The Major’s story embodies America’s greatness when America grants equal opportunity to all citizens, an America that is free from the shackles of racism and discrimination.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# AAPI Voices

Comments / 17

Published by

I write about history, politics and true crime. Not to mention anything else that takes my fancy or newsworthy. "No special talents. Only passionately curious." Albert Einstein

N/A
3148 followers

More from Jax Hudur

Uvalde, TX

Biden Calls Americans To Action Against The Gun Lobby In The Aftermath Of The Texas Shooting

On a typically quiet Tuesday morning, an 18-year-old who’s allegedly been a bullying victim has opened fire on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults. The 24th of May attack is the worst mass shooting involving an elementary school since Sandy Hook. According to the authorities, the alleged gunman Salvador Ramos purchased two AR-15-style rifles from a federally licensed store in Uvalde, just three miles away from the school where the carnage took place.

Read full story
2 comments

The American Defector Who Became North Korea's John Wayne

On the noonday of August 15th, 1962, while American troops stationed in Korea’s demilitarized zone (also known as the DMZ) were lunching, a 21-year-old American soldier walked through a minefield and crossed on the other side. His name was private first-class James Joseph Dresnok.

Read full story
15 comments
New Bern, NC

Pepsi for Vodka and Warships: How an American Company did Business with the Soviet Union

When Caleb Bradham, a university dropout, opened a drug store in North Carolina’s New Bern, little did he know that his Pepsi recipe would lead to founding a company that became an international icon and for a brief moment, a global military power.

Read full story
1 comments

The One-Eyed African Queen that Stopped a Roman Invasion

Kandake AmanirenasArie M den Toom, CC BY-SA 4. After the assassination of Julius Caesar in the hands of Roman senators, the age of the Roman Republic ended, and with it rose the Roman Empire.

Read full story
145 comments
Kentucky State

Are Kentuckians Ready to Tackle Climate Change?

When Kentuckians were asked in 2020 about the problems facing Kentucky, their answers ranged from Covid 19 to unemployment. However, less than one year later, 80 Kentuckians lost their lives in what was described as the most severe event in State’s history. The Tornado tore through several counties, the worst-hit counties being Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Bremen. The twister was believed to have traveled 128 miles in Kentucky, with speeds reaching as high as sixty miles.

Read full story
3 comments

Science says Blue-eyed and Dark-skinned People Lived in Britain 10,000 years ago

When a team of scientists used cutting-edge technology to sequence the DNA genome of Britain’s oldest and nearly complete skeleton, they were baffled by their findings. The skeletal remains, or Cheddar Man as scientists named him, is believed to be the earliest Briton who lived about 10,000 years ago. Cheddar Man was excavated in 1903 in Gough’s Cave at Cheddar Gorge, Somerset.

Read full story
249 comments

How Cultural Differences Led to Outrage between the Arabs and the Vikings

When the king of Volga Bulgaria converted to Islam to receive military aid from the Abbasid Caliphate of Baghdad, the Caliph (monarch) of Baghdad despatched a diplomatic envoy to explain and teach Islam to the new converts. The Volga Bulgaria were involved in a military conflict with the Khazars.

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

When Blue People Lived in the Hills of Kentucky

When a French orphan named Martin Fugate, in about 1820, married a local girl called Elizabeth Smith, the couple decided to settle on the banks of Troublesome Creek in Kentucky to claim a land grant. However, unknown to them, there was a recessive gene the couple carried which was called Met-H. The couple became parents to children who looked nothing like them. Their children’s color was blue.

Read full story
133 comments

His Neighbors Attacked him After Years of Unchecked Racial Abuse

Bijan Ebrahimi’s life reads like a sad novel, but on closer inspection, one finds a nurturing, gentle soul in the middle of what I can only describe as a nightmare. Born in Iran in 1969, Bijan, though too young at the time, his family, like many other Iranians, witnessed the final chapters of the Shah’s rule in Iran and the subsequent revolution. Merely three years after the revolution that brought Khomenei to power, Bijan’s mother was paralyzed by a stroke. Sadly, his mother passed away in 1991. A year later, his father fell ill and was diagnosed with cancer. Like his mother before, Bijan looked after his sick father until the day he passed away.

Read full story
283 comments

His Generosity & Naivety Made Him a Mark

Mehmet Hassan grew up in Bethnal Green, East London. The fifty-six-year-old’s life couldn’t be better; his gambling at the high stakes poker tables was earning him thousands of pounds, and his love life was getting more livelier than ever. Moreover, he was dating a gorgeous aspiring model half his age. On the night of the murder, Hassan wined and dined his date at the Mayfair Japanese restaurant Nobu in London before heading to the nearby Palm Beach Casino. Unbeknown to Hassan, that dinner would be his last meal; he was a man spending his very last night on earth. Hassan knew his date as Rachel; however, her real name was Leonie Granger, and she worked as a care assistant. She has misrepresented herself, and Mehmet Hassan had no clue the kind of person he allowed in his life.

Read full story
13 comments

They Killed the Man she Loved but her Fight for Justice Would Claim her

The brutal murder of a couple and the quest for justice in a city plagued by police corruption. As a 17-year-old, Sallie-Anne dropped out of school and left the suburbs of East Sydney, where she grew up and married Bryan Huckstepp, a troubled heroin addict. Together, the couple relocated to Western Australia. Sallie-Anne was born as Sallie-Anne Krivoshow to a middle-class Jewish family. Unfortunately for Sallie-Anne and her younger sister, their parents divorced when they were still in pre-school. As a result, the girls were sent to live with their strict Jewish grandmother when Sallie-Anne’s mom left them. Despite the change, the girls were comfortable with their new surroundings and bonded with their aunt, who would often take them to the beach to play.

Read full story
1 comments

African Leaders could Learn from this man

Thomas Noel Isidore Sankara was born on the 21st of December 1949 in Yako, French Upper Volta, later renamed Burkina Faso. His father worked for the local colonial government. Sankara’s family enjoyed a life of privilege, thanks to his father’s employment. However, he was one of ten siblings, making it was too expensive for the family to support him through higher education. The military, with an attached scholarship, was an attractive offer and nineteen-year-old Sankara. Like many other contemporary African leaders, such as J.J. Rawlings from Ghana, Gaddafi from Libya, and Mengistu from Ethiopia, he joined the military ranks to escape poverty and seize the alternatives it provided.

Read full story

She Planned A Future with Him While He Planned her Downfall

Catherine Wells-Burr lived in Somerset, England. At the age of 23 years old in 2010, she got a part-time job at Numatic International in Chard, Somerset, where she met her 29-year-old Polish boyfriend, Rafal Nowak.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Her Wedding Anniversary Celebration ended in Tragedy and her Husband tried to get away with Murder a second time

When Harold and Toni Henthorn went hiking on the Rocky mountain national park, Toni did not know that she was walking into the jaws of death. The couple was celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Ms. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota's lawmaker, does not get the Support She Deserves

Why do some Americans display an unamerican attitude towards Ms. Ilhan Omar?. Ms. Ilhan Omar, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Minnesota’s 5th districtWikipedia.

Read full story
306 comments

Why Do Men Let Themselves Go After They Settle Down?

You have been hitting the gym, taking exceptional care of your body and appearance. Your girlfriend has been impressed with your sense of style, from the colognes you wear right down to your underwear. Then you finally hit the jackpot when you pop the big question, and she says YES! The first year passes by, the second and the third years come and go, then along comes a child. Wonderful! You become a father and promise to be the proverbial knight in shining armor for your young family.

Read full story
1 comments

She Framed her Daughter To Cover Her Crimes

Stacey Castor and her first husband Michael WallaceABC. Murdering her two husbands and possibly her father, mother of two Stacey Castor, betrayed the sacred bond between mother and child. In an attempted murder gone wrong, she tried to kill and frame her daughter for her crimes.

Read full story
8 comments
Utah State

Why Americans Should Adopt the Practice of Polygamy

Say what you like about some African and Middle Eastern countries; they got it right on polygamy, and it is time the West followed suit. In February 2019, The Utah state Senate unanimously approved a bill that would make polygamy reduced from a felony offense to an infraction; this could make the offense akin to a “parking ticket.” Though the Bill needs the Governor’s signature to make it to law, Utah could open the flood gates of polygamy marriages. However, the question then is, why did it take this long?

Read full story
7 comments

They Were Entrusted to Her Care, But She Killed to Impress her Lover

Kristen Gilbert; early years (left) and recent photo (right) Betrayed by the man she killed for, the suburban wife and mother of two, nurse Kristen Gilbert was convicted for the murder of four veterans but is thought to have murdered over 100 veterans in the seven years she worked at the Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center. Her modus operandi was inducing cardiac arrest.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy