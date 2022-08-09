Best Tools for Content Marketers

8 types of tools for content marketers - BLOGEPRENEUR

Content marketers likely utilize several technologies to do their jobs. Because there are so many possibilities, it might be hard to choose the ideal one. In this blog post, we’ll look at eight different tools that every content marketer should consider using. We’ll cover all the bases, from content research to content measurement and analytics. So if you’re looking to up your content marketing game, read on!

Who is a Content Marketer?

A content marketer creates and distributes content to market a product or service. Content marketing may advertise any product or service and is commonly used instead of TV or newspaper ads. Content marketing is an effective way to reach a large number of people with a targeted message. It is also a relatively inexpensive form of marketing, making it a good option for small businesses or businesses with limited marketing budgets.

Content marketing may expand a firm and enhance revenue. It is important to note, however, that success with content marketing takes a tremendous amount of time and work. Creating and delivering great content may be time-consuming.

If you’re considering using content marketing to promote your business, you must ensure you’re prepared to commit time and resources. Content marketing isn’t a fast cure but a successful long-term plan.

Content research tools

Before writing any article, do some research. And there are many different content research tools out there that can help you with everything from finding the right keywords to understanding your audience.

Some of the most popular content research tools include:

Google Keyword Planner: A free tool from Google that allows you to research keywords for your content. Enter a few seed keywords, which will provide you with a list of related keywords and their monthly search volume.

A free tool from Google that allows you to research keywords for your content. Enter a few seed keywords, which will provide you with a list of related keywords and their monthly search volume. BuzzSumo: This paid tool lets you see the most famous content across all social media platforms. Enter a keyword or URL that will show you the most renowned content related to that topic.

This paid tool lets you see the most famous content across all social media platforms. Enter a keyword or URL that will show you the most renowned content related to that topic. Google Trends: This is a free tool from Google that allows you to see how popular a specific keyword is over time. This can help you understand whether your topic is trending upwards or downwards.

This is a free tool from Google that allows you to see how popular a specific keyword is over time. This can help you understand whether your topic is trending upwards or downwards. SEMrush: This is a paid tool that provides you with insights into your competitor’s content strategy. Enter a URL that will show you which keywords they’re ranking for, what type of content they’re creating, and more.

‍Content sourcing tools

Content marketers need to be able to find the best content from a variety of sources. There are several content sourcing tools available that can help content marketers save time and effort. One of the most popular content sourcing tools is Google Alerts. Google Alerts allows users to create alerts for specific keywords. Then, the user will receive an email notification whenever new content is published that contains the keywords.

Another popular content sourcing tool is Social Mention. Social Mention is a social media monitoring tool that allows users to track mentions of their brand, keywords, or other topics across the web. Content marketers can also use content discovery platforms such as BuzzSumo and Feedly to find the most famous content from various sources. These platforms make it easy to find and share content likely to interest your audience.

Content writing tools

Content writing tools help content marketers save time while creating high-quality content. These tools range from simple grammar checking to more sophisticated content management systems.

Grammarly is a popular grammar checking tool that can be used for free or with a premium subscription. It offers real-time grammar, spelling, and punctuation feedback as you write.

is a popular grammar checking tool that can be used for free or with a premium subscription. It offers real-time grammar, spelling, and punctuation feedback as you write. Hemmingway is a free online tool that helps you write more concisely. It highlights long, complex sentences and common errors so you can revise your writing for clarity and impact.

is a free online tool that helps you write more concisely. It highlights long, complex sentences and common errors so you can revise your writing for clarity and impact. WordPress allows you to create, modify, and publish website content. It’s free and has many features; content marketers love it.

allows you to create, modify, and publish website content. It’s free and has many features; content marketers love it. Buffer is a social media management platform that enables you to schedule and publishes content across multiple social media channels. Free and premium versions provide more features.

is a social media management platform that enables you to schedule and publishes content across multiple social media channels. Free and premium versions provide more features. CoSchedule is a content marketing planning tool that helps you organize and publish your content more efficiently. It offers a free trial and a monthly subscription.

These are just a few content writing tools available to content marketers. These tools save time and help you write better content.

Content optimization tools

Content optimization tools help you ensure that your content is compelling and engaging. They can help you with keyword research, audience analysis, and creating headlines and calls to action that will attract visitors to click through and read your content. Some popular content optimization tools include:

BuzzSumo ,

, Hootsuite Insights

Google Analytics.

These tools can help you analyze your content’s performance and how to enhance it.

Content optimization is an integral part of any content marketing strategy. Using tools to help you optimize your content, you can ensure that your content reaches its intended audience and makes the most significant impact possible.

Content design and video tools

As a content marketer, you know the value of visuals in your content strategy. After all, an engaging image can stop a scroll in its tracks, and a well-crafted video can capture and hold attention like no other medium can. But creating stunning visuals and videos isn’t always easy. That’s where visual and video content creation tools come in. These powerful tools allow you to create high-quality visuals and videos, even if you don’t have much design experience.

Here are a few video content creation tools:

Canva is a user-friendly graphic design tool perfect for creating images for your blog posts, social media, and even your website. With a library of built-in templates and easy-to-use tools, Canva makes it easy to create eye-catching and on-brand visuals.

is a user-friendly graphic design tool perfect for creating images for your blog posts, social media, and even your website. With a library of built-in templates and easy-to-use tools, Canva makes it easy to create eye-catching and on-brand visuals. Adobe Spark is a powerful yet easy-to-use video editing tool perfect for creating short video content for social media. With Spark, you can easily add text, images, and video clips to create engaging videos that tell a story.

is a powerful yet easy-to-use video editing tool perfect for creating short video content for social media. With Spark, you can easily add text, images, and video clips to create engaging videos that tell a story. Animoto is a video creation tool that makes it easy to produce professional-quality videos. With Animoto, you can create videos for various purposes, including product marketing, event promotion, and social media.

Content management systems

Content management systems (CMSes) are software that makes it easy to create, edit, and publish digital content. Marketers use CMSes to manage websites, blog posts, social media accounts, and email newsletters.

Content marketers use CMSes to streamline the content creation process and make it easy to publish content regularly. A good CMS will have features that make it easy to optimize content for search engines, format text, and images, and add links and calls-to-action.

Some popular CMSes used by marketers include

WordPress

Drupal

Joomla

Squarespace.

Content distribution tools

Many content distribution tools are available to content marketers, each with advantages and disadvantages. Here are some of the most popular content distribution tools:

Social media: Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn are great for distributing content to a broad audience. The main advantage of using social media for content distribution is its free use. However, the main disadvantage is that managing a social media campaign can be time-consuming.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn are great for distributing content to a broad audience. The main advantage of using social media for content distribution is its free use. However, the main disadvantage is that managing a social media campaign can be time-consuming. Email marketing: It is a great way to distribute content to a targeted audience. The pros of using email marketing are that it’s relatively cheap and easy to set up. However, the main disadvantage of using email marketing is that it can be challenging to track the results of your campaign.

It is a great way to distribute content to a targeted audience. The pros of using email marketing are that it’s relatively cheap and easy to set up. However, the main disadvantage of using email marketing is that it can be challenging to track the results of your campaign. Paid advertising: Paid advertising is a great way to reach a broad audience with your content. The pros of using paid advertising are that it’s relatively quick and easy to set up. However, the main disadvantage of using paid advertising is that it can be expensive.

Paid advertising is a great way to reach a broad audience with your content. The pros of using paid advertising are that it’s relatively quick and easy to set up. However, the main disadvantage of using paid advertising is that it can be expensive. Blogging: Blogging is a great way to distribute content to a broad audience. The main advantage of blogging for content distribution is that it’s relatively easy to set up and maintain. However, the main disadvantage of using blogging for content distribution is that it can take a long time to build up an audience.

Content measurement and analytics tools

This is where you’ll track your progress and analyze your results. Google Analytics is the go-to tool for most marketers, but there are other options out there, too:

KISSmetrics

Mixpanel

Chartbeat

Parse.ly

comScore

Each platform has different features, but they all do the same, help you track your progress and understand your audience.

Some things you might want to track include:

Pageviews

Time on site

Pages per visit

Bounce rate

New vs. returning visitors

Source of traffic (referrals, social media, search engines, etc.)

Which pages are the most popular

Which blog posts get the most comments

This information can help you understand what’s working and what’s not so that you can adjust your content strategy accordingly.