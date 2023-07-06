Florida Lawmaker Wants to End Testing for Pot in Military

Rep. Matt Gaetz Photo by Javier Manjarres

Even as more and more states are easing the restrictions on ingesting medicinal marijuana, smoking pot is still illegal at the federal level.

Many would-be military recruits are not able to join the Armed Forces because they have tested positive for smoking cannabis.

It is still a federal crime to smoke marijuana, even if it's for medicinal purposes.

But with recruitment levels being at the lowest levels in decades, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) wants to see drug testing relaxed to that those wanting to join the U.S. Military, and who have smoked marijuana in their past, are not prevented from joining because they tested positive in the past.

In the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Rep. Gaetz file an amendment calling for the elimination of cannabis testing during the military recruitment process.

"Our military is facing a recruitment and retainment crisis, unlike any other time in American history. I do not believe that prior use of cannabis should exclude Americans from enlisting in the armed forces. We should embrace them for stepping up to serve our country," said Rep. Gaetz.

While Rep. Gaetz cannot be referred to as a “pothead,” he has been one of the loudest, most outspoken state and federal lawmakers who has supported the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes.

In 2019, Rep. Gaetz argued in support of his Medical Cannabis Research Act, saying,“for too long, Congress has faced a dilemma with cannabis-related legislation: we cannot reform cannabis law without researching its safety, its efficacy, and its medical uses – but we cannot perform this critical research without first reforming cannabis law.”

Gaetz is now a proponent of legalizing marijuana for recreational use.