DeSantis Says he Helped Repatriate 11K Illegal immigrants

Javier Manjarres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLhX9_0lFndDgW00
U.S. Southern border wallPhoto byJavier Manjarres

As the illegal immigration crisis along the U.S. southern border continues to flood the country with illicit drugs and human trafficking, Republicans across the country continue to campaign against the “Biden Border Crisis.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his 2024 presidential run in May, appears to have made the border crisis a focal point of his imminent presidential campaign, and his legislative agenda in the 2023 legislative session in Florida.

Gov. DeSantis recently announced that his administration has helped deport or repatriate, some 11,000 illegal immigrants since the inception of the “Biden Border Crisis,” as he has labeled it.

“As Biden’s Border Crisis continues unabated, my administration is working hard to protect our communities and businesses from the many threats posed by illegal immigration,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Because of our action, we have seen a drop in the number of vessels and people able to make landing in the Florida Keys, and our continued presence serves as a deterrent for illegal immigration. By extending the State of Emergency, we will continue to surge resources to assist interdiction and repatriation efforts.”

Gov. DeSantis has tapped the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) to help orchestrate a joint state law enforcement effort to prevent illegal immigrants from entering Florida.

“FDEM is committed to continue working with our state and local partners to increase coastal vigilance and provide improved situational awareness on migrant activities,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “There are many risks associated with surges in migration, and the Division stands ready to respond to any potential threat our state faces.”

DeSantis has pledged to continue his hardline efforts mitigate illegal immigration in the state.

