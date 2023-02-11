Top Democrat Says Democratic Party Lacks Leadership

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Photo by Javier Manjarres

The Florida Democratic Party is in shambles.

A lack of leadership and vision over the past couple of election cycles has brought the once-prominent political party to its knees.

Now Democratic leaders at the federal level are openly calling for change within the Democratic Party ranks, saying Democrats continue to pick from the “same talent pool” and continue to put forward weak leaders.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) did not hold back her disappointment with the Florida Democratic Party.

For Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick, “there really is an absence of leadership” within her political party.

"There really is an absence of leadership," said Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick, adding that whatever leadership it currently has is "ineffective."

In addition, McCormick says Governor Ron DeSantis (R) gave the Republican Party a "burst of energy" that enabled their midterm victory.

"We keep picking from the same talent pool, the same group of friends, and with that, they're conditioned to do the same way, use the same consultants, the same people, the same talking points,” Cherfilus-McCormick added.

Democratic leaders have been quietly saying what Cherfilus-McCormick has said, but have been afraid of receiving backlash for doing so.

In response to Cherfilus-McCormick’s remarks, one fellow lawmaker disagrees, stating that “she’s mostly wrong.”

Republicans disagree.

The clobbering that Florida Democrats endured during the 2022 midterm election cycle makes Cherfilus-McCormick’s case, as Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist by 20 percentage points.

Currently, Florida Democrats are desperately trying to find someone that could lead them to victory.

Former State Senator Annette Taddeo is considered the frontrunner to lead the Florida Democrats.