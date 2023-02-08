House Democrat Says Illegal Immigration is not Criminal

Rep. Byron Donalds Photo by Javier Manjarres

As the crisis along the U.S. southern border to Mexico continues to rage on with tens of thousands of migrants flooding the region, Republican and Democratic lawmakers are still miles apart in finding a solution to the problem.

This week during a border security hearing in the House Oversight Committee, freshman Congressman Maxwell Frost (D) asserted that illegal immigration along the border was not criminal, but rather that it was a humanitarian issue.

“There is a crisis at the border. The crisis is not a criminal one, it’s a humanitarian one,” said Rep. Frost.

Rep. Frost’s remark was blunted by fellow Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R), who stated that the raping of young girls was occurring during the journey to the border.

“So we have young girls that are being raped in the journey to our southern border, to be trafficked into the United States,” stated Rep. Donalds.

A visibly upset Donalds, as reported in The Floridian, later challenge Frost to go to the border himself and talk to Border Patrol officers and hear of the crimes that are being committed.

“I would challenge my colleague from Florida to actually go down to the border and talk to the border. He can take a bunch of freshman Democrats and can go down there and spend the time that I spent. Ive been ther four times,” added Donalds.

The Border Patrol has confirmed that young girls and women have been raped and forced into human trafficking.

But just how bad is the illegal immigration border crisis?

“Nationwide, CBP’s apprehensions for [fiscal year] 2019 totaled 1,148,000, more than 970,000 along the Southwest Border alone,” CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said in an Oct. 29 news conference in El Paso, Texas. “This is a staggering 88% higher than the fiscal year 2018. These are numbers that no immigration system in the world can handle, not even this country.”