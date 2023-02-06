Top Democrat Says DeSantis's Ban of African-American Studies Could Lead to Slavery

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Photo by Javier Manjarres

The outcry over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for a teaching ban on AP African-American studies appears to have reached a fever pitch this week.

Gov. DeSantis has said the course “significantly lacks educational value” because it is based on teaching a “woke ideology” instead of focusing on true Black history in America.

While he has been called everything from being a “racist” and the devil himself, DeSantis’s move to ban the controversial African-American studies appears to have now drawn a comparison to the Holocaust and slavery.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D), a stalwart in the U.S. House of Representatives, expressed that she believes that if courses like the aforementioned AP African-Americans studies course are not offered, people may forget about the dark history of slavery in the U.S., which could lead to the repetition of the despicable practice.

“And if we don’t teach those things in a granular way, like this AP History course would and like our state law should already teach, and if we don’t offer courses that allow students to go into that kind of depth, then the further out that this history recedes in our memories, and where we don’t have people who were present for those occurrences, then you end up risking repeating the horrors of both slavery and discrimination and anti-Semitism, and it’s an aspect, you know, ultimately resulted in the worst atrocity than man has ever seen,” stated Rep. Wasserman Schultz.

The story was first reported last weekend at a community event held by and promoted by Rep. Wasserman Schultz.