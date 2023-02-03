Jewish House Democrats Vote in Support of Rep. Ilhan Omar

Javier Manjarres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Eyvj_0kao4KxQ00
Rep. Maxwell FrostPhoto byJavier Manjarres

House Republicans exacted payback against their Democratic colleagues by expelling controversial Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee seat.

The vote came down along political party lines (218-211).

Prior to the vote, Democrats voiced their opposition to the vote to expel Rep. Omar, including fellow “Squad” member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez delivered a fiery rebuke to Republicans, accusing them of waging a race war against “women of color.”

Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost also played the race card against Republicans, stating that he was “disgusted” that members of Congress had to vote on the measure.

White Supremacy is alive and well,” added Rep. Frost.

But while many progressive-minded members of the Democratic Caucus openly supported Rep. Omar, the loudest voice of support the embattled congresswoman received was from Jewish-American members of Congress.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz, Lois Frankel, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, arguably three of the most vocal lawmakers in support of Israel, all voted in favor of Omar.

In the past, Rep. Wasserman Schultz condemned the antisemitic tropes Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib used against Israel and the Jewish community at large.

"The outrageous progressive litmus test on Israel by @RashidaTlaib is nothing short of antisemitic. Proud progressives do support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. Suggesting otherwise is shameful and dangerous. Divisive rhetoric does not lead to peace," stated Rep. Wasserman Schultz.

Republicans sang a different tune, as you can imagine.

House Republicans stood firm in their condemnation of Omar’s past antisemitic remarks.

