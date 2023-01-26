Bipartisan Congressional Effort to Combat Human Trafficking and Illegal Immigration Continues

U.S. Border Fence (San Ysidro, CA) Photo by Javier Manjarres

As the violence along the U.S. southern border continues as a result of the steady flow of illicit drugs and human trafficking that Mexican drug cartels are responsible for, American lawmakers like Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) are pushing for a strong, military-driven response to the crisis.

Reps. Waltz and Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) recently introduced legislation that would authorize the U.S. military to directly engage the criminal cartels.

And while House Democrats are warming up to the idea of going after cartels using military force, it remains to be seen how many actually vote for the bill Reps. Waltz and Crenshaw filed.

Now, a bipartisan measure, The Extending Limits of U.S. Customs Waters Act, was reintroduced by Rep. Waltz and sponsored by Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema (AZ) and Florida Senator Rick Scott, to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) the jurisdiction to be able to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

The bill extends the offshore distance these law enforcement agencies can operate.

“Biden’s failed border policies also extend out to the sea. Over the past few months, we’ve seen an influx of drug and human traffickers washing up on Florida’s shores,” said Waltz. “We must give our federal law enforcement officials the authorities to more effectively intercept and catch these criminals and keep our communities safe.”

“What I saw last week in the Florida Keys is unacceptable, our country is experiencing record-high levels of illegal immigration and this needs to stop,” said Scott. “The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations keep families in Florida and around our nation safe by patrolling the beaches, shore waters and maritime territory, conducting search and rescue operations and intercepting vessels transporting illegal drugs and the victims of human trafficking. Our bill, the Extending U.S. Customs Waters Act, will extend the United States’ customs waters territory to help ensure our Coast Guard and CBP/AMO has the jurisdiction and authority needed to cut down on drug and human trafficking so that families everywhere remain safe. I am thankful for the bipartisan support and I urge all my colleagues to support this important bill.”