Florida Supreme Court Sides With DeSantis Against Planned Parenthood

Florida Supreme Court Photo by Florida Supreme Court

The Florida Supreme Court has struck down the Emergency Motion to Stay the First District Court of Appeal’s Decision Pending Review by the plaintiff, Planned Parenthood.

In the court ruling, the lone dissenting opinion came from Justice Jorge Labarga, who stated:

“In the view of this Court’s longstanding precedent, I conclude that the petitioners have met the exacting burden required for this Court to stay the First District Court of Appeal’s decision pending review in this court.”

The ruling is a big win for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration.

Gov. DeSantis championed and signed into law the controversial Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Act (HB 5) measure last year, where reproductive rights advocates across the state, including State Rep. Anna Eskamani and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, railed against Gov. DeSantis, calling the measure “inhumane.”

"The impact of this law has been devastating and has forced people to leave the state for abortion care," stated Rep. Eskamani, before stating that the law was "inhumane, un-American and the opposite of freedom."

The DeSantis administration embraced the high court’s decision, claiming victory for defending “pro-life protections.”

“The Declaration of Independence enumerates three unalienable rights: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness--and we stand for all of them,” stated DeSantis Spokesman Bryan Griffin in a press release.

“As Governor DeSantis said, we are better when everybody counts,” added Griffin. “The Florida Supreme Court denied both of Planned Parenthood’s emergency motions asking the Court to block Florida’s law from taking effect. The Court also accepted jurisdiction of the case and set a briefing schedule. From here, we will continue to defend our pro-life protections.”

The Court will still hear the pending legal case in the coming weeks and months.