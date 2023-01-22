DeSantis's National Appeal Increases Among Voters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all but destined to run for President of the United States later this year.

But while his popularity in Florida is beyond reproach, many national politicos and media types question if he has the national appeal that could win him the Republican presidential nomination over former President Donald Trump in 2024.

During the NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Kansas City, Missouri, Gov. DeSantis showed up to the game with his family in a show of support for his favorite professional football team.

Now, we are going to assume the Jaguars are his favorite and home team considering that he did live in the Jacksonville area for many years before moving into the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Chief fans were seen lined up along the bottom bleachers in the hope to catch an image and handshake from the popular governor from Florida.

As expected, Gov. DeSantis and his family were surrounded by tight security.

In the end, the Jaguars fell short to the Chiefs by a final score of 27-20.

“It’s a credit to the team I have around me, the coaches around me and the organization in general,” Chiefs Quarterback Mahomes said. “We try to do whatever we can to be in this position, to get to the AFC championship game, and find a way to the Super Bowl.”

A December 2022 public opinion poll shows that DeSantis leads President Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

The survey shows that DeSantis has 52% of support compared to Trump's 38% among likely Republican voters. Moreover, DeSantis leads in his approval rating, which is currently at 84%. In contrast, 71% of those surveyed approve of President Trump.

