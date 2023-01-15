Lawmakers Push for Military Action Against Drug Cartels

With drug cartels controlling the border with Mexico, and pushing illegal immigration, human trafficking, and illicit drugs, including deadly fentanyl into the U.S., lawmakers in Washington appear to have had enough of the surging crime and are now want the military to take on the cartels.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) have introduced legislation to authorize direct military action or engagement, against the Mexican drug cartels responsible the crime that has swamped the border region as a result of their criminal activities.

“We cannot continue to allow heavily armed and deadly cartels to destabilizing Mexico and import people and drugs into the United States,” stated Rep. Crenshaw, urging the US to treat “them like ISIS – because that is who they are.”

Rep. Waltz, who is a retired U.S. Army Green Beret, recently praised former President Donald Trump’s position on dealing with the border crisis, saying that "it's time we take the fight to the cartels' home turf."

President Trump, who has announced that he will be seeking a second term in office, has in the past pressured the Mexican government to be more proactive in dealing with the drug cartels, saying in one instance that that Mexico needed to "wipe them off the face of the earth.”

The recently introduce measure by Reps. Crenshaw and Waltz has been received with widespread support from Republican lawmakers, Reps. Matt Gaetz and Chip Roy, and by some House Democrats like Rep. Vicente Rodriguez and Henry Cuellar.

Other Democrats like Florida’s Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, says she is interested to see what is in the bill and said that the drug cartels needed to be stopped.

The bill is expected to come down for a vote in the coming weeks.

