DeSantis Continues Efforts to Support Law Enforcement

Gov. Ron DeSantis giving a campaign speech in Broward County, Florida Photo by Javier Manjarres

Less than three weeks after being sworn into office for a second term, Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to push his “Florida First” agenda and is making the case for being law enforcement’s biggest supporter in the state.

Since he took office, Gov. DeSantis has been able to attract law enforcement personnel from other states to relocate to Florida.

Recently, Gov. DeSantis announced that about 1,000 new police offers moved to Florida since mid-2022, and have received a bonus for doing so.

"[Governor DeSantis] and I are thrilled to announce more than 1,000 new law enforcement officers have joined Florida’s ranks since July 2022 & each has received a $5,000 bonus. We couldn’t be more thankful for our brave law enforcement who keep our communities safe," First Lady Casey DeSantis stated.

Gov. DeSantis sent teams of law enforcement agencies to Texas to help Gov. Greg Abbott shore up support along the porous southern border, where historic illegal immigrant crossings continue to take place.

Florida Democrats and many of his detractors took issue with the Governor sending Florida law enforcement to help with the border crisis and recently expressed their dissatisfaction with his calling up the National Guard to deal with the influx of illegal immigrants that are making their way through the Florida Straits and coming ashore in Florida.

Even though the U.S. Coast Guard reached out to DeSantis to help them with the illegal immigrants that were trying to make their way to Florida, the White House was quick to dismiss DeSantis’ call up as a “political stunt.”