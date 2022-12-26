Tallahassee, FL

Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew Gillum

Javier Manjarres

Andrew Gillum/ Photo Courtesy of Andrew GillumPhoto byAndrew Gillum/ Instagram

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, last week penned a ruling rejecting former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s argument to have the federal charges levied against him dismissed.

Gillum was indicted along with his former consultant Sharon Lettman-Hicks if making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and committing wire fraud.

The ruling compounds Gillum’s fall from political grace after he was found in a Miami Beach hotel room unconscious because of an apparent overdose. The story of Gillum’s hotel incident was first reported by The Floridian. The media outlet published an image of a man that resembled Gillum naked on a hotel bathroom floor.

Hours after publishing the story, the media outlet received and cease and desist letter from Gillum’s attorneys confirming that it was him laying on the floor.

Gillum later apologized for the incident and enter rehabilitation.

In 2018, Gillum was locked in a contentious general election race with then-Congressman Ron DeSantis. Rep. DeSantis narrowly defeated Gillum by 32,463 votes, arguably the closest gubernatorial race in recent history in Florida.

Gov. DeSantis has gone on to lead Floridians, but that hasn't kept Gillum from criticizing him over policy. Gillum has pushed back against legislative measures that DeSantis has signed into law, measures he believes work against the Black community.

Gillum has pushed memes that appear to depict racism against Black Americans by caucasian police officers, and has taken sided with the narrative that the January 6 Capitol Riot in Washington was racially charged,

