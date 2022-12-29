Blog Designing Tips To Make Your Website Stand Out

blog design tips Photo by author

Do you know?

There are currently 1.14 billion websites in the world.

So, it is very important to make your blog stand out from the rest.

And you can do it by using a unique blog design and good site navigation so that your audience sees you as an authority in the niche.

In this article, you’ll get to know the best blog design tips to make your blog engaging and unique.

Let's get into it.

1. Choose a User-Friendly Theme

Your blog's theme should be visually appealing and easy to navigate.

It should also be mobile-friendly, as more and more people are accessing the internet from their phones.

A professional-looking blog with high-quality content can help to establish your credibility and expertise in your field.

This can help to build trust with your readers and establish your blog as a go-to source for information.

Check out this best WordPress themes guide to get a unique site design.

If you’re still not able to find the best option from the post, here are some tips for choosing a user-friendly theme:

1. Responsive design: Choose a theme that is responsive, meaning it adjusts to fit different screen sizes. This will ensure that your blog looks great on all devices.

2. Easy to navigate: The theme should be easy to navigate, with clear headings and subheadings, and a navigation menu that helps readers find their way around.

3. Fast loading time: A theme with a fast-loading time will make it easier for readers to access your blog and keep them from getting frustrated and also improves SEO.

4. Mobile-friendly: More and more people are accessing the internet on their phones, so it's important to choose a theme that looks great on mobile devices.

5. Customization options: Look for a theme that offers customization options, such as the ability to change colors and fonts, so you can make the design your own.

6. Support: Choose a well-supported theme, with regular updates and a helpful support team.

7. Accessibility: Consider the accessibility of the theme, making sure it is easy to read and navigate for users with disabilities.

It's a good idea to test out a few different themes before making a final decision.

This will give you a chance to see how they look and feel, and determine which one works best for your needs.

2. Keep The Design Simple

Avoid cluttering your blog with too many elements or complicated designs.

A clean, simple design can be more effective at grabbing the reader's attention.

Moreover, a simple design with fewer elements and images will generally load faster, which is important for keeping readers on your site.

It’s important to strike a balance between simplicity and creativity.

A completely bare-bones design may not be as engaging for readers, so it's okay to add some design elements that enhance the look and feel of your blog.

Just be sure to keep it clean and organized to avoid overwhelming your readers.

Here are some tips for keeping your website design simple:

1. Use white space effectively: White space is the space around and between elements on your page. Using white space effectively can help make your website look clean and organized.

2. Use a limited color palette: Choose a limited color palette and stick to it throughout your website. This will help create a cohesive look and avoid overwhelming the reader with too many colors.

3. Use simple, clean fonts: Choose simple, clean fonts for your headings and body text. Using too many different fonts can make your website look cluttered.

4. Keep the layout simple: Avoid cluttering your website with too many elements or complicated layouts. A clean, simple layout will make it easier for readers to find what they're looking for.

5. Use a consistent design: Consistency is key when it comes to design. Use the same fonts, colors, and layout elements throughout your website to create a cohesive look.

By following these tips, you can create a simple, clean, and user-friendly design that is easy for your visitors to navigate and enjoy.

3. Use Typography Effectively

different typographies Photo by Convertkit

Choosing the right font and using it effectively can help make your blog stand out.

Use headings and subheadings to break up your content and make it easier to read.

I always recommend using only 1-3 fonts for your website.

One for headings and subheadings, one for body text, and one for page designs.

Roboto, Montserrat, Helvetica, and Georgia Serif are some of the best fonts to use for your website.

You should always use an easy-to-read and simple font for your blog and it should be clearly visible to the audience.

I recommend using a font size of 18px or 19px for the desktop version.

You should even use font size in a hierarchy i.e highest for H1 and lowest for the body so that users could easily get to know about your headings and subheadings.

4. Use High-Quality Images

There’s a saying that:

A picture says a thousand words.

High-quality images can make a big difference in the overall look and feel of your blog.

Use images that are relevant to your content and professional-looking.

For example, if your blog is about tech gadgets, then there is no meaning to use food images in your post.

It is bad for your users and gives a bad relevancy signal to search engines like Google.

Avoid using too many images, as they can slow down your site's loading time and make it look cluttered.

You should optimize your images for speed by using compression tools like TinyPng which will help you reduce your sizes drastically even by 90%.

Also, focus on your image formats.

This means whether you should use Jpg, Png, or WebP.

I recommend you use Jpg for bigger images that require less quality like the image of a flower.

But you should always use png for clear and quality images like screenshots and more.

There’s also a new file format i.e. WebP

It can reduce your image sizes by the highest amount without even losing any quality.

But these images are not supported by some browsers like Safari.

So, when a user will search from those browsers, your image would show as blank, hence, killing user experience.

If you are using WordPress, you can use a free plugin like Imagify so that you can show the WebP version wherever supported and other file formats where it is not supported.

4. Use Your Color Pallete Effectively

Color can be a powerful tool in design, but it's important to use it effectively. Choose a color palette that complements your brand and use color to draw the reader's eye to important elements on your page.

For creating a professional website, you should use 2-3 colors as your brand colors.

If you use too many colors on your website, it will not look professional and your blog will look messy.

It’s even more important that you use those colors which are engaging to the eye and provoke the user’s attention.

You can keep one color as the basic color for use in CTA’s and brand places and other colors accordingly.

You can use engaging colors like red, orange, blue, and green as in this color wheel.

5. Focus On Your Blog Navigation

Your blog should be easy to navigate so that readers can find what they're looking for quickly and easily.

Use clear headings and subheadings, and consider using a navigation menu to help readers find their way around.

Along with your audience, an easy-to-navigate blog structure will also help search engines to index your blog easily and find deep links.

To further improve your site structure, focus on internal linking so that you can equally divide link equity among your blog pages.

5. Use Social Media Buttons

Make it easy for readers to share your content by adding social media buttons to your blog.

This will help you reach a wider audience and increase social media traffic to your site.

Position the social media buttons in prominent locations where you have more chances to get your blog shared, such as the header or footer of your blog posts.

You can also use side share buttons for desktop and sticky-footer sharing buttons for increasing the chances of your content being shared.

If you are using WordPress, you can use free plugins like Social Snap and Sassy Social Share to get good-looking buttons without any coding.

More than that, choose attractive icons for your social media buttons to make them more visually appealing.

Always give sharing buttons to at least five social media like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

You can increase your Twitter reach even more by using in-post sharing click-to-tweets.

click to tweet Photo by mashshare

In click-to-tweets, you can show a box with your hook line and a link to your post.

So, whenever a user will share by clicking on it, the hook line along with the post link will be shared on his profile.

Conclusion

Hence, designing a successful blog involves choosing a visually appealing and responsive theme, using high-quality images, using white space effectively, keeping the design simple, using color effectively, maintaining a consistent design, easy navigation, and using social media buttons.

In the end, it's important to strike a balance between simplicity and creativity.

A completely bare design may not be as engaging for readers, so it's okay to add some design elements that enhance the look and feel of your blog.

Just be sure to keep it simple and clean to avoid annoying your users.

Keep in mind that design is just one aspect of running a successful blog, and it's important to also focus on creating high-quality content and promoting your blog to reach a wider audience.

If you still have any questions, let me know in the comments.

Happy Blogging!!