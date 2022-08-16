Provincetown, MA

Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants

Jason Weiland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdrcM_0hJ5driT00
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.

On Thursday, August 11th, restaurants closed and Provincetown officials also said in a Facebook post that residential properties that use the same sewer system must also decrease water usage, including flushing the toilets only “when absolutely necessary.”

According to AP News, “officials said that all public restrooms will also be shuttered Thursday and Friday and that portable toilets will be provided.” The Provincetown officials said, “the sewer shutdown, coming during the peak summer season, was necessary to prevent a further public health emergency.”

According to the Town of Provincetown Facebook page, officials said “We need to drastically reduce flow to allow the critical repair work in order to get the town back to full capacity. We are estimating that we need up to 48 hours to make the repairs and get the system back to normal.”

An update on the page on Tuesday, August 16th said the sewer system is now “in stable operation since full flow was returned on Saturday morning.” At that time the residents and business owners of the town were all told they could return to normal water usage and that the emergency order had been lifted.

According to the Provincetown website, there is a Water and Sewer Board meeting on Wednesday, August 17th and it is likely to be attended by some very concerned business owners and residents alike.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New england# provincetown# Massachusetts# sewer# town

Comments / 4

Published by

Writer and advocate interested in mental health, health, family, culture, creativity, and success.

Los Angeles, CA
4105 followers

More from Jason Weiland

San Luis Obispo County, CA

Primate calls 911 - monkey business ensues

Route, the Capuchin monkeyCourtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. A call was received by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers Saturday night. No one was on the other end and they disconnected. Upon investigation, it was determined that the call came from the Zoo near Paso Robles, but no one there had made the call.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a game

Rodolfo CastroMinda Haas Kuhlmann, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro looked mortified as he and third base coach Mike Rabelo gawked at the smartphone lying on the ground that had flown out of his back pocket when he slid head-first into third base. Umpire Adam Hamari had a great reaction when he pointed at the phone trying not to giggle at the absurdity of this happening during a game.

Read full story
2 comments
San Rafael, CA

Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keys

On Monday night, a burglar returned to the scene of the crime after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office. He was so busy ransacking the offices that we must have set them down to go about his business and forgot them when he left.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison

In federal court on Thursday, Katelyn McClure finally saw justice when she was sentenced to one year in prison and ordered to make restitution for scamming 14,000 people who donated to a GoFundMe she supposedly set up for a homeless man. McClure will also have to serve three years of supervised release for scamming $400,000 in donations.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman catches man taking pictures of her feet on flight

If you are on a flight and your personal space and privacy are being violated, what do you do? One woman found out when she captured a man sitting next to her taking pictures of her feet.

Read full story

‘That's called car-ma.’ Woman totals car after argument in Chick-fil-A drive thru

After watching this video, you may think twice about getting out of your car to argue with fast-food employees. At least, that is what this North Carolina woman should have done right before her car rolled away into a ditch.

Read full story
47 comments
Massachusetts State

Rising COVID-19 cases cause some schools to bring back masks

Though the American public’s fears of COVID are fading, even as the country approaches 1 million deaths in the pandemic, omicron cases are on the rise, which are causing some schools, particularly in the northeast, to bring back their masking requirements.

Read full story
6 comments

With abortion under fire, New Jersey seeks to expand access

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced legislation on Wednesday that would expand access to abortion while also protecting women's rights and preventing them from being punished by other states. The governor vowed his administration won't cooperate with any attempts made in Congress or elsewhere within the United States Government “to restrict reproductive freedom," by trying to prosecute abortion providers or women who seek abortions in the state.

Read full story

Agency finds at least 500 Native American deaths in U.S. boarding schools

Deb Haaland - Department of the Interior, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. A new study of Native American boarding schools that were established or supported by the U.S. government starting in the early 1800s and operating through the late 1960s, identified more than 500 student deaths at these institutions. The Interior Department released a first-of-its-kind study highlighting the deaths in records for at least 20 of the schools during that time period.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

People emerge from the pandemic to find rats have taken over the city

Rats are opportunistic. As people hunkered down in their houses and apartments during the worst of the pandemic, the rodents came out in full force to find food, and to lay claim to this newfound territory that was suddenly free of the dreaded “people.”

Read full story
9 comments
Maine State

“Dirty” language is one step closer to being removed in Maine

Do you have a vanity license plate in Maine that may have questionable or offensive language? Well, &%$&, it’s one step closer to being removed from the roads. Maine's Secretary of State released draft rules on Thursday that would eliminate references to genitalia, profanity, and sex acts on vanity license plates after the state loosened restrictions in 2015. The rough language on these vehicles led to numerous complaints from citizens and was too much even for, as AP News reports, “a secretary of state who previously served as director of American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, which has fought for First Amendment rights to freedom of expression.”

Read full story
Las Vegas, NM

Disaster declared as New Mexico wildfire slows

In Las Vegas, New Mexico, firefighters have managed to slow the advance of the largest wildfire in the U.S. as winds died down Wednesday. President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that will bring new financial resources into remote stretches that were left devastated by fires since early April.

Read full story
4 comments

Jan. 6th committee questions Donald Trump Jr.

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s oldest son met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. It appears as though the bipartisan House committee is moving closer to Trump's inner circle of close friends, political advisors, and family.

Read full story
Idaho State

Albertson’s expands service on Uber Eats app

Caldorwards4, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Idaho’s own Albertson’s Cos., announced this week it would roll out delivery service with San Francisco-based Uber Eats to 2000 more stores in Connecticut, Indiana, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Read full story
Georgia State

Jerky maker to create 800 jobs and invest $450 million in Georgia

Jerky wizards Jack Link’s are expanding and looking to build a new manufacturing facility in Georgia, creating 800 jobs and investing over $450 million in the process. Link Snacks considered 30 locations before coming up with their decision to locate in Perry, Georgia. President of Jack Link’s North America, Kevin McAdams, said that the city's community pro-business environment, quality workforce, great infrastructure, and business climate were factors for choosing this location.

Read full story
16 comments
Cocoa, FL

Kid has the munchies; Mom wants to blow up school

The urban dictionary defines the word “hangry” as “when you haven't eaten in a while, and then you become really angry/mad.”. But this is a bit different. It’s a tale about an entitled woman who felt her child’s hunger was more important than the safety and peace of mind of a school full of children and their parents.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Representative caught with loaded gun at airport

House Creative Committee, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. North Carolina U.S Representative, Madison Cawthorn, was caught with a gun at checkpoint D in Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday - the second time in 14 months he had been stopped while traveling with a firearm.

Read full story
10 comments
Washington State

Woman’s phone falls in the outhouse - she ends up knee-deep in more than trouble

Imagine this: You are in an outhouse, minding your own business, using your phone, and the device falls in. You don’t know how to get the phone out and you are upset because it is one of those new fancy iPhones. You tie yourself off with dog leashes and reach down, but end up falling face-first into the pit of human waste.

Read full story
16 comments

Walmart hiring at over $100K per year

If you need a job, you might be able to get $100,000 per year at the last place you might think: Walmart. Walmart is taking a proactive step to hire more employees and alleviate some pressure off the shoulders of their current workforce. The company announced Thursday that they will be increasing salaries for new truck drivers as high as $110K, which could help attract top talent if other companies follow suit with offers like sign-on bonuses or improved benefits packages!

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy