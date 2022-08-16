Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a game

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro looked mortified as he and third base coach Mike Rabelo gawked at the smartphone lying on the ground that had flown out of his back pocket when he slid head-first into third base. Umpire Adam Hamari had a great reaction when he pointed at the phone trying not to giggle at the absurdity of this happening during a game.

Most baseball lovers either cringed along with them or laughed themselves.

According to AP News, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “That’s obviously not something that should happen.”

But it did in front of millions of viewers because it was a televised league game.

After the game on Tuesday night, 23-year-old Castro said “I just remember getting dressed, putting my pants on, getting something to eat, using the restroom. Never did it ever cross my mind that I still had my cellphone on me.”

Some in baseball didn’t think it was funny. Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker said “it’s not a good look at all. That’ll never happen here, and if it did, we’d have some veterans step up.”

Diamondbacks' first baseman Christian Walker and Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson were more forgiving and sympathetic.

Rockies closer Daniel Bard had a laugh at Castro’s expense, “I think it’s hilarious. I have no clue what he would be doing with that. And how you forget that. You can feel it in your pocket. I don’t really know what to think of it. It’s kind of funny.”

But some of the higher-ups in MLB were upset, because there is actually a good reason phones aren’t allowed on the field. According to AP News, “MLB has cracked down on technology use by players since the Houston Astros used live TV feeds to steal opposing teams’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series championship and part of the subsequent season.”

No word yet if Castro faces disciplinary action.