Woman catches man taking pictures of her feet on flight

If you are on a flight and your personal space and privacy are being violated, what do you do? One woman found out when she captured a man sitting next to her taking pictures of her feet.

In the short clip, which was viewed more than 5 million times on TikTok and reported on by Catherine Ferris at Newsweek was posted by user @alibedrossian. The clip showed the unknown man as he tried to be subtle and snap a quick photo of her feet and it shocked users of the platform.

The man angled his phone in just the right way and tapped the screen to snap a photo. He looked at the photo and seemed satisfied with his work.

"The fact he went back to the pic to make sure he took it," a TikTok user commented. "U should [have] posed."

Elsewhere in the comments section on TikTok, user @alibedrossia wrote that the only reason she shared the short video was that she thought it was "funny."

Other TikTok users stopped to share what they thought about the situation.

"I would have said 'pay me and I won't tell,'" wrote one commenter.

"Just say 'that'll be $450,'" wrote another.

"I wonder how many other feet are in his phone?"

"I'd call over an attendant and loudly be like, 'Hey this guy keeps taking pics of my feet can I have a different seat pls,'" said another

"Honestly cause a scene," someone wrote in the comments "That's not OK. But you do you. If I catch another man doing this to someone, I'm making it known."

The woman, user @alibedrossia shared a second video of her airplane experience and said the lecherous man proceeded to sit right in front of her and edit the photos he took of her feet.

What do you think? Is this harmless airplane fun or a violation of privacy and decency?