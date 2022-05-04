Albertson’s expands service on Uber Eats app

Idaho’s own Albertson’s Cos., announced this week it would roll out delivery service with San Francisco-based Uber Eats to 2000 more stores in Connecticut, Indiana, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

The Boise food retailer originally made an agreement in July 2021 for 1200 stores and now seeks to strengthen its relationship with Uber.

Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket retailer in America, operating 2276 food and drug stores across 34 states. They are best known for their many banners including Albertsons (which operates under many different names like Safeway), Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market.

The Uber Eats app has been expanded to allow customer access at Albertsons stores through "express" lanes and by selecting groceries within the convenience section, which is a great option for those who want their food delivered quickly. The Uber Eats delivery service is adding the Albertsons Cos. member pricing and grocery promotions later this year, as well as allowing customers that are members of Just for U customer loyalty programs like Safeway or Albertson's to link their account in order earn points on purchases through the app.

Vice president of business development and innovation for digital at Albertsons Cos., Amber Kappa said in a statement, “Our growing partnership with Uber Eats brings new convenience to shopping our stores. Our goal is to make it easier for people to get their groceries so they can focus on the goodness of sharing a meal.”

More than 90% of Albertsons Cos.’ stores now offer delivery through partners such as Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats with the company discarding its own home-delivery fleet in 10 states by late February 2021.