Jerky maker to create 800 jobs and invest $450 million in Georgia

Jerky wizards Jack Link’s are expanding and looking to build a new manufacturing facility in Georgia, creating 800 jobs and investing over $450 million in the process.

Link Snacks considered 30 locations before coming up with their decision to locate in Perry, Georgia. President of Jack Link’s North America, Kevin McAdams, said that the city's community pro-business environment, quality workforce, great infrastructure, and business climate were factors for choosing this location.

USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue told WMAZ that “Perry is where Georgia comes together, and it’s happening today,” He says when he heard about “Project Birdcage”, which is what the movers and shakers are calling the project, he told leaders that Georgia had to have Jack Link's there. He stressed the jerky maker is a great company and family.

McAdams also said the world's largest manufacturer of protein snacks will be doubling its factory size in Alpena, South Dakota, and adding onto facilities in Minong, Wisconsin, and Underwood, Iowa. In addition to this expansion within America, there are also plants located across Europe (in Germany), South America (Brazil), and New Zealand which production for both domestic markets alongside international ones like Canada where it is sold under its own banner "Link Snacks."

Georgia has committed to training company workers, although the value for this incentive wasn’t immediately available. According to AP News, the jerky maker could claim several tax breaks including an income tax credit “allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from state income taxes, up to $14 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 a year.”

The global meat snacks market is projected to be worth nearly $20 billion by 2029, with sales rising steadily throughout this decade.

According to IRI data shared by CSP, in 2021, “Jack Link’s was the top-selling meat snack brand at convenience stores — a popular channel for consumption — with sales topping $900 million.”