Woman’s phone falls in the outhouse - she ends up knee-deep in more than trouble

Imagine this: You are in an outhouse, minding your own business, using your phone, and the device falls in. You don’t know how to get the phone out and you are upset because it is one of those new fancy iPhones. You tie yourself off with dog leashes and reach down, but end up falling face-first into the pit of human waste.

That is just what happened when a woman's phone fell into an outhouse toilet in the Olympic National Forest, she had to be rescued by firefighters.

The Brinson Fire Department Chief said that while using her device at Mount Walker near Seattle and Washington state, she dropped it in the hole. This happened on Tuesday, The Kitsap Sun reported. When she tried to get her phone from the bottom of an antique toilet, it turned out not to be an easy task. She tried her best to get the phone from its place, but all that happened was she ended up with a bath in human waste.

The woman was alone and tried to get out for 10-15 minutes. She had used dog leashes to tie herself off as she reached in, but her efforts proved futile. Inside, she was reunited with her phone, so she called firefighters to help.

They lowered blocks inside so she could stand on them and they got a harness around her. Once out they asked her if she needed medical attention and she demurred.

She was washed down thoroughly and “strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave,” the department said.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and that was a first,” the firefighter said.