Walmart hiring at over $100K per year

If you need a job, you might be able to get $100,000 per year at the last place you might think: Walmart.

Walmart is taking a proactive step to hire more employees and alleviate some pressure off the shoulders of their current workforce. The company announced Thursday that they will be increasing salaries for new truck drivers as high as $110K, which could help attract top talent if other companies follow suit with offers like sign-on bonuses or improved benefits packages!

Walmart said in an announcement: "The average salary for a long haul driver is $56,491 a year, Walmart's starting wage can nearly double that."

The trucking industry is booming, which means that there are more drivers than ever before. The ATA reports this has led to higher pay for them as well—with weekly earnings on par or above their historical average by 5x since January 2019! But it won't be easy; some companies have had trouble finding qualified applicants because of COVID.

Walmart is always looking for ways to improve its programs. The company announced recently that they are launching a new truck driver development program, which will allow existing supply-chain workers in Texas and Delaware the opportunity to become full-blown private fleet Walmart drivers by completing 12 weeks of training on how best to handle large trucks loads.

It’s times like this when people who went to 4-year colleges are thinking about long-haul trucking to pay off their huge student loan debt and deciding to stay on for the great benefits and work environment.