Opinion: Some people are entitled - how should we treat them?

Entitled people make us angry

I love hearing stories about entitled moms acting terribly and regular people getting their revenge on them in new and creative ways. You love reading about Karen’s acting rudely in a store and getting thrown out on their ass or even arrested for acting like a jerk to the manager.

In fact, I wrote a story about one such entitled woman who refused to move her car for construction workers and got arrested for her trouble. I know you like the story because as of today, over 110K of you have read the story and told me how much you liked it.

You would probably like this story too:

When he was a boy just 15 years old, his parents held a party for him and Chuck-E-Cheese. He was happy because that year he got quite a few presents like a new computer, Legos, and some other items he needed. He was happily eating his pizza when he looked over to see a young woman looking at his brand-new computer. As she picked it up his dad tapped the woman on his shoulder and asked what she was doing. She said her son left his computer on the table over there and she was just picking it up. His father says that is highly unlikely because his son is having a birthday and that his new computer. As she is dragged away by security, you can hear her screech, “But, I neeeeeeed it!”. She leaves and is never heard from again

Can you believe the nerve of that woman? How can she act like that? Most of us see the worst parts of society in these people and love to see them get in trouble for acting like polite people shouldn’t. We see the worst parts of ourselves in these people too.

What about this story?

This young man was only 15 when his parents thought it would be a good time to teach him about money and get him a job. He started working the busy weekend shift of a small restaurant in his town.

Our hero knows that most of the time, customers were okay, with the of some old people who are just too salty for their own good. He said he knew when he was going to have trouble with someone, and when Entitled Mom (EM) and Entitled Kid (EK) walked in. he knew there would be trouble.

He says, ”Hi guys, just to let you know downstairs is “bookings only” at the moment, however, there is seating upstairs and plenty of it!”

But the entitled mom wasn’t having any of that. “Excuse me? Sorry I won’t be sitting upstairs.”

She didn’t appear to be disabled or have a medical need to sit downstairs, so our young man continued.

“Sorry ma’am, but we can’t sit anyone downstairs at the moment as it’s bookings only to help stop the restaurant from overflowing with customers. If you would like to you can come by later once it’s a bit quieter and we’re open downstairs for walk-ins?”

EM countered, “No sorry, I don’t think you understand. I want to sit downstairs, so I will sit downstairs if that’s okay?”

The young man was shocked by her attitude but continued to talk to her in a respectful manner.

“Again miss, sorry but I literally can’t sit you downstairs, all these tables have been pre-booked and are not available, next time please pre-book.”

Even EK got in on the act. “Mommy, I wanna sit downstairs!”

EM spoke in her best Karen voice, “Don’t worry darling, mommy is going to get a table, (back to me) if you don’t sit me downstairs I’ll make sure you never work in a restaurant again!”

By this time, this young man was getting stressed out and had enough, and was worried more about the line of customers behind here waiting to be seated. He hadn’t been working for very long and was not experienced in dealing with people like this.

“Listen, miss, I am not sitting you or your child downstairs, end of story, you have a big line of people waiting to come in so you can either stop crying like a little bitch and sit upstairs, or you can turn around and f&%$ off.”

Maybe not the best thing to say, but he did what he did.

EM was livid! “WHAT THE F*&% DID YOU SAY, WHERE’S YOUR MANAGER I’M GOING TO HAVE YOUR ASS FIRED!”

Our hero knew he went too far and would probably be fired, but regretted nothing. He and EM stood staring daggers at each other until the manager came to the rescue.

The manager said, “What’s going on!?”

The young man tried to explain, but EM cut him off, “Your staff has been rude to me, he swore at me and told me to f&%# off!”

The manager looked puzzled but told the young man to wait for him in the office.

The boy’s heart sunk, knowing he was about to be fired. About 10 minutes later his manager came in, sat down, and started laughing!

“You’re a legend! I had a word with her, and customers behind her were saying how you explained she couldn’t sit downstairs and how frustrating she was being to you, so I told her to f&%# off as well!”

The boy was relieved, but didn’t laugh and didn’t regret a thing.

Why do people treat service workers like that? It makes you angry, doesn’t it? It is no wonder we love to hear when these people get their comeuppance. It’s human nature.

How to treat entitled people

While it is important to be firm with people who demand things that you know are wrong, such as by using "wish fulfillment" responses and treating everyone equally no matter their position in life (even entitled), don't forget about the compassion needed when dealing with these sort of individuals. They may feel inadequate or left out which can lead them down an unhealthy path; we all do at times but this doesn’t mean they need your assistance forever! Setting limits protects us from overloading our plate while also protecting those around us since some won't change even if efforts have been made before-hand

Remember, we don’t know what is going on in the life of the entitled person. It is a toss-up that either they are just a terrible person or they are having a bad day. In case it’s just a bad day, be kind and put yourself in their shoes.

A little kindness can turn even the ugliest person into a pussycat.

That is how to treat the entitled, as much as we would like to punch them in the mouth. But you can’t just go punching everyone with an attitude in the month because you will have a very sore hand and probably be in jail.

Act smart; Be kind.