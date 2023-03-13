Man rents a goat so he doesn't have to mow and it makes his wife make fun of him

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pK019_0lGxvxUj00
Goat hanging out in some grass.Photo byVirginia LongonUnsplash

Cutting the grass is something many people have to do to make sure their HOA is happy or that their neighborhood looks good in general. However, it's a task some would rather not do so today we go over someone with a creative way to deal with it.

Should I Feel Bad For Renting A Goat?

In today's post, a Redditor talks about how he is really not happy with having to mow his yard. The HOA wants it done regularly but he has a shoulder problem from a high school injury that makes it difficult to take on.

The OP also hates the sound of mowing and everything else about the process like the smell of cut grass. He points out that this is weird and he knows it but that is why he came up with a solution he thought would make everyone happy.

He paid someone he knew 20 dollars that owned a goat and then let it eat the grass for as long as it took to get it all dealt with. The HOA puts little flags out that indicate how short the grass should be so that was the indicator of how much grass to let the goat eat.

You Can Rent A Goat For Yardwork?

Now, it may seem strange to have a goat do yardwork for you, but it's actually an environmentally friendly way to deal with a yard. As long as the grass isn't treated with chemicals, you can actually rent goats and other animals to do jobs like this for you.

What Does Renting A Goat Even Cost?

Renting a goat is not cheap, a search online reveals that a typical goat rental is $175 per hour. So, OP got an awesome deal on renting the goat, especially since he was able to keep it around for as long as needed to deal with the grass all for 20 dollars.

The Wife's Reaction

While this worked out great for the OP, his wife thought it made them look like weird country people. The neighbors said it was hysterical so the OP thinks she is blowing the situation out of proportion.

When the OP's wife has been talking about chores after the goat incident, she makes comments about things like letting a horse carry groceries. She basically thinks that it's ridiculous to have a goat do the work because he should be able to do it himself.

Are The People On OP's Side?

The commenters seem to be on OP's side and think it was a great idea. They also seem to think that the wife needs to chill on the jokes because it doesn't matter what the neighbors think if the solution worked.

What do you think? Should OP's wife be happy that her husband found a good solution that the HOA allowed? Should OP expect to be made fun of when it comes to this since he can't handle the yardwork?

