Woman doesn't want to deal with cutting her husband's hair after he made fun of her with his parents

Woman cutting a man's hair. Photo by Taylor Smith on Unsplash

When you agree to help your partner with something, you generally expect them to be happy that you were there for them. If they end up just making fun of your efforts, it can make you feel like assisting them is no longer a good idea.

Should I Feel Bad If I Quit Cutting My Husband's Hair?

In today's post, a Redditor shared that she has been cutting her husband's hair because their financial situation is fairly dire. She says that his haircuts would generally cost around $30 and it's not clear if that includes the tip or not.

She made this post because she has been cutting her husband's hair without much knowledge about what she's doing. She has tried to learn how to better cut his hair by watching videos online, but he doesn't seem to like when she takes her time on the task.

He Is Not A Patient Person

When he gets his hair cut he always complains about how long it's taking. On average, a haircut for men should take from 15 to 35 minutes depending on what their hair is like. He seems to think that this is ridiculous and that his wife should not take her time.

Because she is always rushed, her husband was video chatting with his parents and she could hear him laughing. Apparently, he told his parents she cut his hair and they were making fun of how bad his hair looked.

Now She Doesn't Want To Cut His Hair At All

The Redditor says that she was offended because he didn't stand up for her and say that her haircut was nicely done. He seems to think it's not a big deal so she got online to ask if it would make her a bad person to refuse to cut his hair from now on.

You need to learn how to appreciate what your partner does for you in a relationship because if they're doing their best they need that to be noticed. In this instance, she feels like he's not appreciative of the haircuts or the fact that she does as best she can even though he rushes her.

Commenters Are On Her Side

One commenter says she's not in the wrong. He points out that when it comes to a service, you can't have it good, fast, and cheap. You can only have 2 of the 3 of those options at one time.

Another commenter says that he should learn to do it himself and that it's not hard to figure it out. This commenter points out that you can find the right tools to cut your hair as a man online and it's really hard to mess it up once you know what you're doing.

What Are OP's Options?

According to most commenters, OP should not feel bad about her stance on not wanting to cut his hair. They think she should:

Quit cutting his hair and let him pay a barber do it

Tell him to do it himself if he's not so happy about it

Do her best and let him make fun of her efforts

What Would You Do?

If you were presented with this situation, would you keep cutting your partner's hair after they made fun of the job you did? Should OP get over it and not care if people make fun of the way she cuts his hair?