Woman's future mother in law tries to change her wedding dress order for it being too revealing

Woman in the woods in a wedding dress. Photo by Victoria Priessnitz on Unsplash

When you are about to get married, generally it's up to you and your partner what your wedding will be like. Sometimes, however, some people will try to get their way when it comes to your wedding and that can really make a mess of things.

AITA for uninviting my MIL from my wedding after she tried to sabotage my wedding dress?

A woman made a post on Reddit about how she has been working on her wedding with her husband and her mother in law is trying to be involved, too. This has led to the OP taking her future mother in law along to do some dress shopping.

In the past the OP has tried to build a relationship with her future mother in law but it hasn't really worked out over the years. This is why OP thought it might be time to try and involve her and see if it would work out.

The OP says that her future mother in law didn't care at all about her until she started to plan her wedding. Then, all of a sudden she had opinions about everything from the food being served to the colors of the theme.

The future mother in law is not footing the bill for any of the wedding, so the OP doesn't feel like she should even have a say. Despite all of these issues, the OP allowed her future mother in law to come to shop for dresses.

Everything went as well as you'd think with the future mother in law absolutely not being happy with the dress. The OP found one that made her feel gorgeous but the future mother in law said that it was not appropriate because of how revealing it was.

Even though the dress wasn't the future mother in law's favorite, the OP ordered it anyways and went on with her business. However, she got a phone call not too long after that to ask if she really wanted to change the dress order.

The person working at the dress shop didn't recognize the number that called to change the dress order so they contacted OP and asked if that was really her. This made the OP furious and she said she still wanted the dress she ordered in the first place.

After this, she contacted her future mother in law to confront her and at first she acted like she didn't know what was going on. However, after some questioning the future mother in law decided to tell her that it was her that changed the order because the dress was too revealing.

Finally, the OP basically said that her future mother in law was not allowed at the wedding. This seemed to make the future mother in law furious but the OP feels like she overstepped her place. Now OP is wondering if she's in the wrong for uninviting her from the wedding altogether.

Most of the commenters seem to be on OP's side and one tells her to make sure her fiancé's on the same page. That way, his mother can't use him to weasel her way back into going to the wedding and ruining it.

The average wedding dress can cost a couple of grand at the least so the OP probably had to seek out the perfect dress that was within her budget. This and the fact that it made her feel beautiful are just some reasons why she likely didn't want to change the order.

Many websites advise that you should focus on your relationship and not what your mother in law thinks when you get married. You shouldn't take her disapproval personally because there are just some people that you cannot please.

Do you think OP did the right thing by uninviting her future mother in law from the wedding? Should she not wear such a revealing dress and change it up because it makes her fiancé's mother uncomfortable?