Woman isn't sure if she should talk to her partner about his breathing problem

A doctor holding a stethoscope. Photo by Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash

Sometimes, we don't notice when we have health issues but it's clear to someone close to us that something is wrong. Catching health issues early on is best because it makes it a lot less likely for the health problem to get out of control.

Would It Be Wrong To Tell My Fiancé He Needs To Get His Breathing Problem Addressed?

Today, we're going to talk about this post on Reddit that asks about getting her fiancé's breathing checked out. The poster says that she has been noticing lately that her fiancé breathes loudly enough for it to be noticeable from another room and even over the TV.

Breathing problems are a sign of a lot of different health concerns and it is generally wise to visit a doctor if you're dealing with them. The poster, however, feels like it may be a problem if she lets him know that she's concerned and that's why she asked about it online.

One thing about the poster is that she is sensitive to loud noises. Being overly sensitive to loud noises is sometimes called hyperacusis and is also known as sound sensitivity. It's fairly rare but it is known to be uncomfortable to deal with.

The poster also says she doesn't want to sound like it's annoying to her because she's sensitive to sounds. It's really a concern with her fiancé's health and she doesn't want to overstep her place in his life if she doesn't have to.

Commenters on this post point out that it wouldn't be wrong to discuss this issue with him as soon as possible. The top comment also shares that there are ways to deal with the sound sensitivity issue so that the poster can address that as well.

A commenter also points out that she shouldn't say anything to him about how the sound is something she's sensitive to because he will always remember it as her being annoyed with him. But, the general consensus seems to be that she would be right to ask him to see a doctor.

Do you think that you'd be willing to discuss health problems with your fiancé if you knew something was wrong? Is it best to just let your loved ones deal with issues whenever they feel it's necessary?