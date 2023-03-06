Woman isn't sure if she should talk to her partner about his breathing problem

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZyZg_0l92R0DB00
A doctor holding a stethoscope.Photo byAlexandr PodvalnyonUnsplash

Sometimes, we don't notice when we have health issues but it's clear to someone close to us that something is wrong. Catching health issues early on is best because it makes it a lot less likely for the health problem to get out of control.

Would It Be Wrong To Tell My Fiancé He Needs To Get His Breathing Problem Addressed?

Today, we're going to talk about this post on Reddit that asks about getting her fiancé's breathing checked out. The poster says that she has been noticing lately that her fiancé breathes loudly enough for it to be noticeable from another room and even over the TV.

Breathing problems are a sign of a lot of different health concerns and it is generally wise to visit a doctor if you're dealing with them. The poster, however, feels like it may be a problem if she lets him know that she's concerned and that's why she asked about it online.

One thing about the poster is that she is sensitive to loud noises. Being overly sensitive to loud noises is sometimes called hyperacusis and is also known as sound sensitivity. It's fairly rare but it is known to be uncomfortable to deal with.

The poster also says she doesn't want to sound like it's annoying to her because she's sensitive to sounds. It's really a concern with her fiancé's health and she doesn't want to overstep her place in his life if she doesn't have to.

Commenters on this post point out that it wouldn't be wrong to discuss this issue with him as soon as possible. The top comment also shares that there are ways to deal with the sound sensitivity issue so that the poster can address that as well.

A commenter also points out that she shouldn't say anything to him about how the sound is something she's sensitive to because he will always remember it as her being annoyed with him. But, the general consensus seems to be that she would be right to ask him to see a doctor.

Do you think that you'd be willing to discuss health problems with your fiancé if you knew something was wrong? Is it best to just let your loved ones deal with issues whenever they feel it's necessary?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# relationships# breathing problems# sound sensitivity# healthy living

Comments / 0

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
7K followers

More from Jason's World

Woman's future mother in law tries to change her wedding dress order for it being too revealing

When you are about to get married, generally it's up to you and your partner what your wedding will be like. Sometimes, however, some people will try to get their way when it comes to your wedding and that can really make a mess of things.

Read full story

Man doesn't want to pay the rent because he'd rather get a certain car

When you own a home, you can do others a favor by letting them stay with you while they get things together. However, after a certain point you may feel like you're being taken advantage of and will need to put a stop to it.

Read full story
1 comments

OP gets lectured for taking the last of something at the store and decides to not share

Sometimes, there are great products that can only be found in a physical store. If the product you're interested in is rare, you may be tempted to buy the rest of them if you come across them which can lead to the issue in today's post.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman won't let her pregnant friend rent one of her properties because she has cats and isn't a clean person

When you're the owner of properties, your goal is usually to make money and not to just do favors for others. However, sometimes friends may need help and they may come to you for assistance in their time of need.

Read full story
4 comments

Man asks for help because he didn't want 'low level' work

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been friends with a few people that I no longer associate with. There is one in particular that makes me mad to this day to think about. They totally ruined the friendship because of their greed because they wanted so much out of me after I was nice to them.

Read full story

Family member gets mad that a child won't eat hot dogs after being told the child is picky

Children can get very picky, especially if you don't make them eat what they don't like early on. However, some would say it's up to the parent to decide what their child eats and not anyone else.

Read full story
4 comments

Man with cancer blows up at his friend for asking his wife how long he has to live

If you're dealing with something serious like cancer, you probably don't want to think about how long you have left to live. Even if it doesn't bother you much to talk about it, your loved ones may not be prepared to think about it all the time.

Read full story
2 comments

Mom lets her young son watch the neighbor's teenage daughter mow which leads to trouble

Kids can find various things interesting so they may stare a bit from time to time. However, sometimes staring can lead to issues, especially if a child stares too long at a young woman.

Read full story
39 comments

A mentally ill coworker is caught talking to herself and ends up getting reported

If you get to know someone at work, you are likely to learn things you were not expecting. When do you have an obligation to let others know when you find something important out?

Read full story

Person doesn't think they should have to follow their mother's 5 dollar dishes rule

If you live with your parents, you have to follow whatever rules they have in place. However, sometimes you may not agree with the rules and have a hard time with your parents in general.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman doesn't want to take care of her emotionally abusive mother with dementia until she apologizes

When you have a difficult time as a child, one of your parents may be to blame. This may make it difficult for you to want to help out in the event of a serious health problem.

Read full story
5 comments

Lawyer's self employed girlfriend is told to toughen up when complaining about paying mortgage

We all have to do work that we don't want to eventually in life. However, if you're in a relationship you may want to be able to complain about things without it leading to advice or a disagreement.

Read full story

Teenager reports her strict teacher for closing her internet tabs during lunch

When you are at school, you have to know what the rules are so you don't cause problems. Should someone be able to report a teacher even if the teacher wasn't breaking any rules?

Read full story
5 comments

22 year old nurse is asked to care for her 14 year old disabled sibling for a discount

When you're old enough to get away from living at home, you may want to move away from dealing with a sibling. What would you answer be, however, if you were going into nursing and your family knew they could ask for your help?

Read full story
21 comments

Someone starts feeding an abandoned cat even though their parents tell them not to

When you have a cat you generally make sure that it has a great life and the food it needs to survive. Apparently, in this post we have to hear about a cat not being taken care of any longer and what happened in that case.

Read full story
12 comments

Man wouldn't let his girlfriend's sister stay after finding her sleeping in his bed

When someone lives with you, they may want to have others over from time to time to hang out. However, if your partner decides to move someone in without your permission, it could cause things to go sideways.

Read full story
17 comments

Man won't stop answering his wife's guess what questions with actual guesses

When someone says guess what to you, they generally expect you to say what. However, there are people out there that will actually guess and it frustrates the other party. AITA for always guessing when my wife asks me to guess?

Read full story
9 comments

Parents get rid of foster kid after she stole their 5 year old's medicine

When someone is young it comes as no surprise when they experiment with substances. However, if they go far enough to take medication from a 5 year old, that may be too much for some.

Read full story
13 comments

Man doesn't know if he should trust his wife as their marriage falls apart

When you're in a marriage, it usually will fall apart if there is any cheating that is going on. If that cheating involved causing financial problems, too, the situation can be really terrible for someone to deal with.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy