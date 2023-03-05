Woman won't let her pregnant friend rent one of her properties because she has cats and isn't a clean person

4 different cats on a counter. Photo by Dietmar Ludmann on Unsplash

When you're the owner of properties, your goal is usually to make money and not to just do favors for others. However, sometimes friends may need help and they may come to you for assistance in their time of need.

AITA for refusing to rent to my pregnant friend

A woman made a post on Reddit about how she is a property owner with a pregnant friend that's getting evicted. One of the reasons for the eviction is that the friend isn't a clean person and has 4 cats.

The friend has a husband that is always playing video games and he doesn't like to clean because he thinks of it as "women's work". Additionally, the friend lets her cats pee all over and says it's not that big of a deal and is just what they do like it's totally fine.

Cats also scratch up furniture, especially if they are not trained which the poster is afraid of since she's been around to see their work in her friend's home. This is why the poster thinks the cats are probably going to do damage to the rental property.

When the poster buys rental properties, she tries to keep them in good shape and that's why she doesn't want to rent to her friend. She thinks that it will just cause her problems that will be stressful and not worth the hassle.

One thing that's a plus is that the friend and her husband work so they'd be able to pay the rent. They did ask for a discount, however, because they are about to have their second baby.

A landlord can give reductions in rent at their discretion and will sometimes work with tenants if they are in a bad spot. You have to know how to properly request a reduction if you want a good chance of catching a break.

The poster agreed to let her friend move in with a temporary reduction in rent as long as she got rid of the cats. This seemed to make the friend upset because she considers the cats to be like her children.

After the poster made the offer and wouldn't allow the cats, other people in their friend group say that she should make an exception. This is why the poster got online to ask the world if she is not in the right about her stipulation.

Do you feel like the poster has an obligation to rent to her friend because she's pregnant and should be helped out despite having cats? Is it better to not rent from a friend because it could just lead to a lot of drama?