Person doesn't think they should have to follow their mother's 5 dollar dishes rule

Someone doing the dishes with gloves on. Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash

If you live with your parents, you have to follow whatever rules they have in place. However, sometimes you may not agree with the rules and have a hard time with your parents in general.

AITA For not wanting to follow my mom's new "5 Dollar Dish Rule"

A person made a post on Reddit about how their mother wanted them to follow a new rule. Basically, if their mom finds any dishes in the sink that are there for too long, she washes them and charges 5 dollars to do so.

The poster seems to think that their mother is being ridiculous because they had a friend over that left a dish in the sink overnight. When the poster woke up, there was a 5 dollar bill that their mother got out of their money stash and placed it under the fruit basket in the kitchen where it was visible.

Also, the poster works so that is sometimes why dishes don't get done as quickly as their mother would like. Their mother also goes to bed around 8 at night and hates the sound of dishes so there is a limited time to do the dishes between work shifts.

Rules are going to depend on what your parents want from you and your age. After a certain age, it's wise to find out what you can do to move on with your life. Sometimes, if you don't move away from home you can get stuck doing chores you think you've aged out of.

The people in the top comments think that the poster needs to get over it and abide by the rules their mother has put into place. They say that she can make the rules whatever she wants and the poster doesn't like it, they can move out.

There was an update to the post and the poster said they will start hanging onto their dishes until they can wash them. That way, their mother doesn't have to see anything in the sink and won't have anything to wash while the poster is busy with something else.

Parents generally get to make the rules in their house and can basically hold your feet to the fire when it comes to doing your part. In fact, it is said that housework is something that helps your physical and mental health in the end and that's partially why parents will make you work on doing your part in the house.

Do you think that the poster is right to not want to have to do the dishes all the time? Should their mother be less strict or is she in the right because she's allowed to make whatever rules she wants?