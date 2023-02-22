Lawyer's self employed girlfriend is told to toughen up when complaining about paying mortgage

We all have to do work that we don't want to eventually in life. However, if you're in a relationship you may want to be able to complain about things without it leading to advice or a disagreement.

AITA for saying "it's only two hours a week" ?

A lawyer made a post on Reddit about how his girlfriend was venting to him. She was telling him that on top of being self employed, she also has to take care of a class 2 hours a week to help her eventually make more money to afford things like her mortgage.

She is self employed and was opening up to him about what she was going through. After she brought up the class and everything else, he told her they need to toughen up which seemed to make her visibly upset.

He not only told her that they need to toughen up and just deal with their bills, he also told her that he's not going to help her look over a contract. He said that as a lawyer it's not legal for him to provide that kind of service for her.

It's not clear if it's actually illegal for him to give her legal advice but according to some of the comments on the post, that's not the case. There is also a difference between giving someone legal advice and legal information and it's not clear what she needs help with.

This whole situation made her cry and he dropped her off somewhere. He also didn't text her after this so he was wondering if he's in the wrong for how he acted. This is why he turned to the internet to see what others thought about how he handled this situation.

In many instances, being able to talk to your partner means being able to open up without being given advice. That's why most people in the comments are saying that he's in the wrong and shouldn't have been so cold towards his girlfriend when she just wanted to vent.

Do you think that he was rude and handled this the wrong way? Should his girlfriend not vent to him unless she wants to hear what he thinks?

