22 year old nurse is asked to care for her 14 year old disabled sibling for a discount

When you're old enough to get away from living at home, you may want to move away from dealing with a sibling. What would you answer be, however, if you were going into nursing and your family knew they could ask for your help?

AITA for asking my parents to pay full price if they want me to take care of my disabled brother?

A 22 year old female made a post on Reddit about how she's going to graduate from nursing school in June. She wants to become a nurse that helps people get in-home care since she figures that will be an easier job for her to deal with right after graduating.

Because the OP is getting done with nursing school soon, her parents have asked if she could possibly take care of their 14 year old that is disabled and dealing with autism. They don't want to pay full price to OP because they say that if she helps, she should give them a family discount.

When you first graduate from a nursing program, you will have a lot of jobs to choose from. There are 22 types of nursing jobs here to select from and each of them takes a specific skill that only a trained professional could offer.

The OP already takes care of her 14 year old sibling. She takes him to things like appointments and so she thinks that she should be able to charge full price. Her services will include her doing a lot more work than another nurse would want to deal with.

When you're taking care of family then it's normal for them to think that they don't have to pay as much. This is why it's not always good to get a job working with your family in some way. When you learn how to work with family carefully, you can get the best results.

The commenters on this post say that OP needs to find a different job that is not as personal to start off in their career with. They think that real-world experience is a lot better than an easier family job because that can lead to a lot more work.

Do you think that the OP should take care of her brother for a cheap price or even in general? Is it better for her to find someone else to do the job for her parents just to be on the safe side?