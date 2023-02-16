22 year old nurse is asked to care for her 14 year old disabled sibling for a discount

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Bjmy_0kpP1wsv00
Nurse on a laptop.Photo byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash

When you're old enough to get away from living at home, you may want to move away from dealing with a sibling. What would you answer be, however, if you were going into nursing and your family knew they could ask for your help?

AITA for asking my parents to pay full price if they want me to take care of my disabled brother?

A 22 year old female made a post on Reddit about how she's going to graduate from nursing school in June. She wants to become a nurse that helps people get in-home care since she figures that will be an easier job for her to deal with right after graduating.

Because the OP is getting done with nursing school soon, her parents have asked if she could possibly take care of their 14 year old that is disabled and dealing with autism. They don't want to pay full price to OP because they say that if she helps, she should give them a family discount.

When you first graduate from a nursing program, you will have a lot of jobs to choose from. There are 22 types of nursing jobs here to select from and each of them takes a specific skill that only a trained professional could offer.

The OP already takes care of her 14 year old sibling. She takes him to things like appointments and so she thinks that she should be able to charge full price. Her services will include her doing a lot more work than another nurse would want to deal with.

When you're taking care of family then it's normal for them to think that they don't have to pay as much. This is why it's not always good to get a job working with your family in some way. When you learn how to work with family carefully, you can get the best results.

The commenters on this post say that OP needs to find a different job that is not as personal to start off in their career with. They think that real-world experience is a lot better than an easier family job because that can lead to a lot more work.

Do you think that the OP should take care of her brother for a cheap price or even in general? Is it better for her to find someone else to do the job for her parents just to be on the safe side?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship# nursing# family issues# education# hard work

Comments / 19

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
7K followers

More from Jason's World

Teenager reports her strict teacher for closing her internet tabs during lunch

When you are at school, you have to know what the rules are so you don't cause problems. Should someone be able to report a teacher even if the teacher wasn't breaking any rules?

Read full story
4 comments

Someone starts feeding an abandoned cat even though their parents tell them not to

When you have a cat you generally make sure that it has a great life and the food it needs to survive. Apparently, in this post we have to hear about a cat not being taken care of any longer and what happened in that case.

Read full story
11 comments

Man wouldn't let his girlfriend's sister stay after finding her sleeping in his bed

When someone lives with you, they may want to have others over from time to time to hang out. However, if your partner decides to move someone in without your permission, it could cause things to go sideways.

Read full story
17 comments

Man won't stop answering his wife's guess what questions with actual guesses

When someone says guess what to you, they generally expect you to say what. However, there are people out there that will actually guess and it frustrates the other party. AITA for always guessing when my wife asks me to guess?

Read full story
9 comments

Parents get rid of foster kid after she stole their 5 year old's medicine

When someone is young it comes as no surprise when they experiment with substances. However, if they go far enough to take medication from a 5 year old, that may be too much for some.

Read full story
13 comments

Man doesn't know if he should trust his wife as their marriage falls apart

When you're in a marriage, it usually will fall apart if there is any cheating that is going on. If that cheating involved causing financial problems, too, the situation can be really terrible for someone to deal with.

Read full story
5 comments

Man's wife not thrilled he got some attention from women at a red light

AITA - I admitted to my wife that two women waving on the highway was an ego boost and now she's mad at me. A man made a Reddit post about how a couple of women gave him attention at a red light. He says that they waved at him and then asked where he was going. He said he didn't respond, but he did think it was nice to get their attention.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman snaps at boyfriend for not keeping the seat down at night

When you live with others, you need to make sure you both agree on which way to leave the toilet seat. If you both cannot get on the same page, then it's going to cause issues every time one person forgets.

Read full story
10 comments

Man's mother tracks him all the time because he had a depressive episode

These days, technology is part of our lives and so it's not too difficult to figure out who is doing what at all times. But, you may not always want people to know what you're up to and if they don't give you space it can lead to you not being very comfortable.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman adds blue hair dye to her shampoo and someone else uses it without asking

When you live at home with some family members, you may not want to share everything you own with them. Is it your problem if you don't tell someone to leave your things alone and they learn the hard way not to get into your things?

Read full story
66 comments

19 year old wants to move away from home and quit funding her unemployed parents

When you work hard, you generally want to be able to enjoy living on your own eventually. But, if your parents take most of your money and don't want you to move, it can be hard to feel like you're turning your back on them.

Read full story
96 comments

Man didn't want to put food in the oven even though he was playing video games all day

When you live with your partner, you generally will try to do what you can to make sure the chores are evenly distributed. Of course, there will be conflict at times and it's a good idea to know when to pick your battles.

Read full story
6 comments

Divorced woman takes her teenager's Christmas present back to the store since she wasn't happy with it

Single parents have to do the best they can, especially when the other parent is out of the picture. Teenagers can be hard to deal with in a situation like a divorce, especially when it comes to getting them gifts.

Read full story
177 comments

Her husband spent hundreds when they didn't even have gas in their car

Sometimes it's nice to surprise your partner with a gift, but you have to make sure that it's in the budget first. If you're not on the same page about what you can and cannot afford, it can lead to issues.

Read full story
18 comments

Landlord wants tenants to pay $5000 water bill caused by sprinkler malfunction

Sprinklers are expensive to run, especially if you don't notice them while they stay on for a long period of time. Is it up to the tenants or the landlord to deal with them causing a massive water bill?

Read full story
3 comments

Woman doesn't want to buy a nice wedding gift for her friend who suddenly wanted to get married

When you are invited to a wedding, you are usually expected to get the couple a gift that they have on their registry. However, if you don't have a lot of money or just had the wedding come up suddenly, you may not want to have to get a gift.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman doesn't want her parents to be around her child unless they quit smoking

Quitting smoking is not easy and some people say it's harder to quit than hard drugs. However, when you have a child, you may want to steer clear of people that want to smoke around them just to be safe.

Read full story
3 comments

They keep blocking the driveway so a sign might be necessary

It can be a bit of a pain to have a driveway without a car parked in it. People may see that you're not using it and then do things like block it off since they think you're not using it.

Read full story
19 comments

16 year old refuses to move out at the request of her mother's boyfriend

When you get to a certain age, you have to start thinking about moving away from home. However, until you are fully an adult, it sometimes is just not in the cards to move out yet.

Read full story
82 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy