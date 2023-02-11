Man won't stop answering his wife's guess what questions with actual guesses

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbVc5_0kk5ayob00
Agitated water.Photo byMartin AdamsonUnsplash

When someone says guess what to you, they generally expect you to say what. However, there are people out there that will actually guess and it frustrates the other party.

AITA for always guessing when my wife asks me to guess?

A man made a post on Reddit about how his wife asks him guess what on a regular basis. Instead of just letting her tell him what's going on, he tries to figure out what she wants to say by making a guess.

The poster says that he grew up in a home with a lawyer for a dad and an engineer for a mother so he thinks that is why he wants to get specific. His wife is not thrilled with this and has told him that he's not supposed to literally guess.

His wife has told him it's annoying and has been trying to show him articles online about it to prove that he needs to just say what when she says guess what. Now he has turned to the internet to ask if he's in the wrong for the way he handles this.

When it comes to marriage, you need to make it a point to communicate your needs. Because she has indicated this isn't something she's happy with, many would say he needs to give up and just start saying what like his wife asked him to.

The top comment is someone saying that he's being dramatic and needs to quit annoying his wife. There are a few commenters that are on his side and that say his wife should stop saying guess what if she doesn't like how he answers it.

Marriage is not always easy and you need to learn to pick your battles. In this post we see that taking things literally is something this poster wanted to stand his ground on. Since his life growing up was all about his family being very literal, he doesn't see an error in his ways.

Do you think that the husband is being annoying with the way he answers his wife when she says guess what? Should his wife stop saying it or should he quit what he's doing so he doesn't keep annoying his wife?

# marriage problems# mind games# relationships# love# irritating

Comments / 9

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
8K followers

