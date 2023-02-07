Woman snaps at boyfriend for not keeping the seat down at night

Toilet with the lid closed. Photo by Steven Ungermann on Unsplash

When you live with others, you need to make sure you both agree on which way to leave the toilet seat. If you both cannot get on the same page, then it's going to cause issues every time one person forgets.

AITA for snapping at my boyfriend for leaving the toilet seat up?

A woman made a post on Reddit about how her boyfriend left the seat up again. She snapped at him for this and now she made the post to see if she has a case for the way she acted.

She says that they have talked about leaving the toilet seat down for her and he has said that he will try to remember. However, now there have been three instances of the poster falling into the toilet in the middle of the night.

In the boyfriend's eyes, it's not a big deal for her to yelp and wake him up since that is what happens when she doesn't know the seat is up in the middle of the night. She seems to think it's a much bigger deal than him, probably because she's the one falling into the water.

The poster talks about how her boyfriend doesn't have a good memory due to a childhood accident of some kind. For some people, memory problems are a part of life and they can't really control them. So, she thinks this is why he doesn't remember instead of him doing it to be mean.

In relationships you have to know how to pick your battles and in this instance it seems like the poster is starting to let this really get to her. People in the comments seem to be on her side and are saying it's not hard to just close the lid every time.

One commenter says that it's obvious the poster didn't grow up with brothers because if she did then she'd know to always check. People seem to be agreeing on this comment thread that checking is the best policy because that way if there has been a mistake, you're not going to fall in.

If you live with your partner, do you have an agreement on how to leave the toilet seat? Is this not that big of a deal and shouldn't even be a problem for the poster?