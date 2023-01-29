Her husband spent hundreds when they didn't even have gas in their car

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vzrej_0kVAg9NQ00
A woman that is visibly upset.Photo byDev AsangbamonUnsplash

Sometimes it's nice to surprise your partner with a gift, but you have to make sure that it's in the budget first. If you're not on the same page about what you can and cannot afford, it can lead to issues.

AITA for having a complete meltdown when husband gifted me a brand new gaming system

A woman made a post on Reddit about how she has been driving her car with the gas light on. She hasn't been able to afford the basics or put gas in their car so things have not been going well for her and her husband.

She came home and noticed a new video game on the table. This caused her to be upset because the game is worth $60 and she was just having a hard time even affording gas.

Her husband got it she thinks because she has said that she'd like to play it, but they didn't even have the gaming console so this made her mad. Her husband said he'd return it and when she went to their bedroom, a new gaming console worth $600 was on their bed.

The poster had a complete meltdown and wasn't happy at all that her husband spent so much on this stuff when she couldn't even afford to get gas in their car. They both work full time but she does the budgeting so she is very aware of the fact that they're swimming in debt.

A commenter asked if the husband was aware of the money problems they are having but other commenters are saying that it's pretty hard to be that blind about money in your marriage. Some say that the husband may not have known how rough things were for them.

She says that her husband has been driving the car with the gas light on too and so it should be clear that they need money to get to places. There is not much more information about whether the husband was aware of how bad things were but most think he shouldn't buy something that expensive in the first place without communicating with the poster.

Having money problems can really cause relationship problems and that's why it's good to be on the same page whenever possible. Asking before you make a major purchase is generally wise so you don't make a mistake like the poster's husband.

Do you think the husband was just trying to help his wife have something fun to do and didn't really think it through? Is it okay for the poster to be upset since they are having money issues and he should've known about it?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship# communication issues# marriage# budgeting# loveproblem

Comments / 16

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
7K followers

More from Jason's World

Divorced woman takes her teenager's Christmas present back to the store since she wasn't happy with it

Single parents have to do the best they can, especially when the other parent is out of the picture. Teenagers can be hard to deal with in a situation like a divorce, especially when it comes to getting them gifts.

Read full story
23 comments

Landlord wants tenants to pay $5000 water bill caused by sprinkler malfunction

Sprinklers are expensive to run, especially if you don't notice them while they stay on for a long period of time. Is it up to the tenants or the landlord to deal with them causing a massive water bill?

Read full story
3 comments

Woman doesn't want to buy a nice wedding gift for her friend who suddenly wanted to get married

When you are invited to a wedding, you are usually expected to get the couple a gift that they have on their registry. However, if you don't have a lot of money or just had the wedding come up suddenly, you may not want to have to get a gift.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman doesn't want her parents to be around her child unless they quit smoking

Quitting smoking is not easy and some people say it's harder to quit than hard drugs. However, when you have a child, you may want to steer clear of people that want to smoke around them just to be safe.

Read full story
3 comments

They keep blocking the driveway so a sign might be necessary

It can be a bit of a pain to have a driveway without a car parked in it. People may see that you're not using it and then do things like block it off since they think you're not using it.

Read full story
14 comments

16 year old refuses to move out at the request of her mother's boyfriend

When you get to a certain age, you have to start thinking about moving away from home. However, until you are fully an adult, it sometimes is just not in the cards to move out yet.

Read full story
68 comments

Man's affair partner shows up at his funeral even though his wife didn't want her to

When you are cheated on, you generally want nothing to do with who your partner was cheating with. If your partner happens to pass away, things could get weird fast if the affair partner wanted to be a part of the funeral.

Read full story
23 comments

Woman's stepdaughter is kicked out of her wedding for showing up in the same wedding dress as her

When your parents get remarried, you may have a hard time with it. However, there are good ways to get through the situation and then there are ways to handle it that are not fair to everyone else.

Read full story
34 comments

Man's sister doesn't want him to give her 'poor people food'

If you live with someone then they may get into your food and cause you to get annoyed. When they say they will replace the food, you probably expect replacements that are exact in most cases.

Read full story
26 comments

Man's ex wife doesn't want their daughter to eat onions but he lets her anyways

When you and your partner have a child, you have to try to be on the same page when possible. But after you quit living with your partner, they may have random rules they try to stick to that you may not agree with.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman throws out meal when her husband doesn't come home to help with making it

When you are married, you expect your partner to help you with certain things. If you were promised something then you generally expect your partner to stick to their word. AITA for throwing out the dinner my husband and I had planned?

Read full story
13 comments

Person accidentally takes and throws out package meant for their neighbor after Amazon said they could

When it comes to packages, many people get theirs stolen if they don't get them right when they are delivered. However, a package may not be stolen on purpose because if it's delivered to the wrong person, they may not know who it belongs to.

Read full story
36 comments

Woman getting married doesn't want her father to bring her step mother along

When families break up in divorces, there are times where things just don't work out for everyone involved. If your parents decide to end their marriage, it may cause you to not like the person that broke the marriage up.

Read full story
27 comments

Man calls his girlfriend disgusting for not being happy with the way her daughter turned out

When you have kids, you sometimes are going to want them to turn out a certain way or you may feel like a failure. However, if you have unrealistic expectations, your child may not ever be like you in the long run.

Read full story
39 comments

Lactose intolerant woman screams at her mother for sneaking dairy into her food

If you're not able to handle any kind of dairy, then you are probably lactose intolerant. This means that you're not able to handle dairy without it causing you to have issues like stomach cramps and the urgent need to go to the bathroom.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman wants to go to Disney World but her sister who dislikes her daughter wants to come along

There are many people out there that would rather not have children and they do their best to not have to deal with them. However, there are situations where some would agree to be around a child, like going on a vacation.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman starts making more money than her boyfriend and doesn't tell him

When you're in a relationship, it's generally a good thing to share your wins with your partner. If you forget to share something with them it could lead to them being upset with you.

Read full story
6 comments

Maid of honor cancels cake order when she is uninvited from wedding

A wedding takes a lot of time and effort to plan for everyone involved. If you get uninvited from it, you'd probably cancel anything you were having prepared for it to save money.

Read full story
39 comments

Woman spends her time off in bed and her father thinks she's wasting her time

It's good to take time off when you work hard because you don't want to get overwhelmed. However, there is a point where some people would say you're not doing enough on your days off.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy