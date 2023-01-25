They keep blocking the driveway so a sign might be necessary

A car parked in front of a house. Photo by Mike Von on Unsplash

It can be a bit of a pain to have a driveway without a car parked in it. People may see that you're not using it and then do things like block it off since they think you're not using it.

WIBTA for getting a “do not block driveway” sign?

Someone made a post on Reddit about how they are getting tired of their neighbor having guests over. There is a driveway that is technically theirs according to their lease, but the new neighbor tends to have people over that block it.

The poster doesn't have a vehicle at this time, but they need access to the driveway for various reasons. For instance, they may need it in case of an emergency since it's faster to get in and out of the home when there's access to the driveway.

When they needed to unload a washing machine recently they had to ask the neighbor to have their guests move their vehicle. They don't park in the driveway but they do park in a way that blocks it so that the poster can't use it without asking.

After the poster asks the neighbor to get their guest to move their vehicle, they do for a bit but within just an hour or two the driveway gets blocked again. Now the poster is getting fed up and is thinking of putting a no parking sign to show they don't want them parking there.

The way the units are set up, the poster gets access to the driveway and the other 2 units have to find another place to park. Because the guests of their neighbor seems to not take the poster seriously, the sign is something that might be necessary.

According to the poster, it's not even legal for them to park that way. It is true that in most areas you cannot legally block a driveway because it's a way for emergency vehicles to access a building in a quick and effective way.

Blocking a driveway is actually considered trespassing and the sign would make it clear that vehicles will get towed if they park there. Since the neighbor doesn't care when the poster asks them not to park there, it seems the sign is a logical next step.

The commenters seem to think that the poster is in the right and should put up the sign. But, as someone points out, they're going to have to be willing to get cars towed if they ignore the sign so they need to be prepared for what happens when they do that.

Do you think the poster is right for wanting to put up a sign? Should they just ask every time there is a vehicle blocking their driveway instead?