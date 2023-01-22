Man's affair partner shows up at his funeral even though his wife didn't want her to

Headstones with flowers in front of them.Photo byTodd ThompsononUnsplash

When you are cheated on, you generally want nothing to do with who your partner was cheating with. If your partner happens to pass away, things could get weird fast if the affair partner wanted to be a part of the funeral.

AITA for not allowing my late husband's affair partner come to his funeral?

A woman made a post on Reddit about how her partner passed away in a car accident halfway across the country. Apparently, he said he was on a work trip but his wife and oldest kid found out he was actually having an affair.

He left behind his wife and 3 kids. Only the oldest kid, who is a 19 year old male was told about the affair after his father passed away. Otherwise, the other 2 younger kids just knew that their father had passed away in a car accident.

Car accidents are fairly common and the poster says that he's been going on these trips for about 5 years now. Obviously, because she was having a hard time she didn't want to deal with the woman he was cheating with.

The funeral was coming up and the affair partner wanted to be involved with it. However, the poster didn't want her to be there and told her to steer clear of the funeral. The affair partner didn't listen, however, and was standing off to the side when everyone showed up to the funeral.

Seeing this woman made the poster upset so she had her brother get her to leave. After she left, she sent a text to the poster about how it was selfish for her to make her leave the funeral. This is why the poster made the topic on Reddit, to see if she is in the wrong.

One reason the poster gives for not wanting the affair partner there is that her oldest son that knew about the affair has some anger issues. Controlling your anger is not easy, especially when you are still young.

Most commenters on this topic say that the poster is not in the wrong at all for how she handled it. The general consensus seems to be that the affair partner has guts for trying to get in on the funeral and that most people would be mad too.

Do you think that the affair partner should've been able to be a part of the funeral? Is it crazy that she wanted to come to the funeral that included the poster who got cheated on?

