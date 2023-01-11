Woman starts making more money than her boyfriend and doesn't tell him

A Woman Working On A Laptop Photo by Kaitlyn Baker on Unsplash

When you're in a relationship, it's generally a good thing to share your wins with your partner. If you forget to share something with them it could lead to them being upset with you.

AITA for not telling my boyfriend I got a promotion?

A woman made a post on Reddit about how she has a relatively easy job while her boyfriend works hard physically as a contractor. She's a copywriter and recently got a promotion so she makes 58k a year while he makes around 48k.

She feels bad because her job is pretty easy when it comes to how much physical work goes towards getting her work done. Writing is something the poster sees as a simple job and she doesn't think it's fair sometimes.

When she got her promotion, she didn't say anything about it. Her boyfriend happened to see her promotion email when she left her computer out and he felt like it was weird that she didn't share her promotion with him.

Her boyfriend says that they should be sharing their wins with one another and seems to be upset now that she didn't tell him about how she's going to be making a lot more money every year when compared to him.

It's not always easy to find a good work from home job that is easy to do. Some may find writing to be an easy job, while others may not be cut out for it. Still, because the poster sees it as easy work she feels like it's not fair that she makes decent money.

The area she lives in has a low cost of living and that means that her pay is really good at 58k per year. Since her boyfriend is a contractor, it would seem like she didn't bring up her new pay because she feels bad about it.

Should she feel like she's wrong for not sharing her promotion with her boyfriend in a timely manner? Is it okay that she didn't share since her boyfriend doesn't have to know everything about what she's doing?