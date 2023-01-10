Maid of honor cancels cake order when she is uninvited from wedding

The Top Of A Wedding Cake Photo by Deva Williamson on Unsplash

A wedding takes a lot of time and effort to plan for everyone involved. If you get uninvited from it, you'd probably cancel anything you were having prepared for it to save money.

AITA for not bringing a cake to a wedding I was uninvited from?

A woman on Reddit posted about how she was uninvited from a wedding she was supposed to be the maid of honor at. She had a cake ordered for it but she decided that she shouldn't have to worry about it if she wasn't allowed to go to the wedding.

Apparently, the bride said that the poster had issues with her hair, makeup, and her interest in the wedding. However, after the cake was cancelled, it upset the bride. Because the groom agrees with anything the bride says, he was upset as well about this.

The cake that got cancelled was replaced by another, but since it was on short notice the new cake wasn't as nice. One of the poster's family members says that she didn't have to cancel the cake and so she's wondering if she's in the wrong.

Wedding cakes are not always cheap and they take time to make. When you have to get one on short notice, you generally will have to go with one that is not as customized and nice in general.

The poster said that she just wanted her investment back and that when the new maid of honor went to pick the cake up, that's when they found out they needed a new cake. Due to this the poster feels like she might be in the wrong and went to the internet to ask if that was the case.

Do you think that the poster is in the wrong for cancelling the wedding cake? Should the bride not expect someone to invest in her wedding if they are uninvited to it?