Woman spends her time off in bed and her father thinks she's wasting her time

It's good to take time off when you work hard because you don't want to get overwhelmed. However, there is a point where some people would say you're not doing enough on your days off.

AITA for telling my father it's none of his damn business if I want to lie in bed the entire weekend?

A woman posted on Reddit about how she works 5 days a week and likes to spend her time off not doing much. Her spare time on her days off is generally spent hanging out in bed watching videos on the computer and doing other things online.

Recently, her father called and asked what she's been up to all day. She told him she was doing nothing to which he said it was ridiculous that she's not using her time off in a better way.

When you work hard it's always a good thing to take some time off to decompress. Stress is something you want to avoid when it comes to your work life or else you may end up having a hard time getting anything done at work.

Now that the poster has been confronted like this by her father, she is wondering if she is in the wrong and shouldn't be as lazy on her days off. She said that her aunt and her best friend are on her dad's side so now she's not sure if she should plan to do more on her days off.

The top comment on this post says that she is not in the wrong and should be able to spend her time away from work the way she wants. Work is not the only thing life is about and if you don't have kids or other responsibilities it's okay to take it as easy as you want.

Do you think that the poster should be able to spend her time however she wants since she works hard on a regular basis? Should the poster do more on her days off because it's not good to spend your time off in bed on the internet?